How to know if the FGTS is being deposited in your account?

In addition to face-to-face service, workers have more options for checking their balances. Know more.

In order to ensure workers with a formal contract, who were fired without just cause, the government created the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS). Therefore, beneficiaries can verify that the deposits are being duly credited.

During the pandemic, workers had more options for checking their balances, in addition to going to a physical agency. THE off-site consultation can be performed in the following ways:

Traditionally, workers already had access to Caixa’s call center, which is contacted by telephone: 0800 726 01 01. On the call, they will be given the option of checking the balance; Another way is to register on the Caixa Econômica Federal website, choosing to receive the FGTS statement via the mobile SMS service; Another channel available to the worker for checking the balance is the FGTS application. To do this, simply download the app on your cell phone through the Android (Google Play) or iOS (App Store) systems; The website on which the employee registers, upon registration, offers the option of receiving the balance and statement at home by post, which will be sent every two months.

At the time of the pandemic, the Federal Government took a measure that allowed employers the possibility of temporarily suspending the payment of the 8% destined to the FGTS. This refers to the months of April, May, June and June 2021.

But, as of September this year, the deposit was once again mandatory as required by law. Employers were offered the option of making these pending transfers in four installments, with the first deposit to be made this September.