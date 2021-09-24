How to recover deleted message from WhatsApp

We are sure you have already deleted a WhatsApp message. Whether to run away from a conversation, or accidentally. But be aware that even when messages from the app are deleted, they still leave a trail, which makes it possible to know how to recover deleted messages from WhatsApp. Comes with the Portal 6 that we are going to help you!

How to recover deleted messages on WhatsApp on your Android

First, to recover your deleted messages, you will need to have a backup. But WhatsApp requires you to configure this option in advance. See the step by step:

Access WhatsApp and click on the three dots in the upper right corner; Click on “Settings”; Now click on “Conversations”; Tap “Backup conversations”.





Tip: Select the option to backup only “Via Wi-Fi” so that you don’t waste your mobile data. In addition, you can choose which time interval the backups should be done automatically in the “Backup to Google Drive” option: To top it off, you can also choose whether or not to include videos in your backup.

Finally, click on “Backup”. The backup will take place instantly.

How to recover recently deleted messages

Before our tutorial, keep in mind that if any messages don’t appear it’s because they’ve been deleted for more than seven days.

Remove WhatsApp from your mobile. Download the app and install it again. Then open Whatsapp and you will see an option to retrieve the message history, in the option “Restore” . You will have your messages retrieved.

How to recover deleted messages from Old WhatsApp

First, this process is a little more complex and has its risks. Why, you can delete your most recent messages. Also, it should be noted that while you can recover some deleted messages, you may not be able to recover all of them.

Copies the content to the WhatsApp/Database folder. This folder can be found in your terminal’s internal or external memory, depending on how you configure it. Once the folder is copied, paste it into a folder you create on your computer. Then uninstall WhatsApp and open the folder created on your computer. Once inside, delete the file named “msgstore.db.crypt7” or “msgstore.db.crypt8”. Select the backup you want to recover and rename it: “msgstore-Year-Month-Day.1.db.crypt7” to “msgstore.db.crypt7”. Download and install WhatsApp again, but don’t open it. Connect your phone to your computer and copy the msgstore.db.crypt7 “WhatsApp/Database” file to yours telephone . Once this is done you can open the app and when you click on “To restore” all your old messages will appear.

How to recover on your iOS

So you can backup your WhatsApp chat history on your iPhone, you need an iCloud account. So, depending on the type of connection you have and the size of the copy, it will take more or less time to restore.

In this process you will need your device to have iOS 5.1 or later. Also, enable the backup option in iCloud. To do this, open iCloud in the Settings Menu on your iPhone and enable the “WhatsApp” option.

It’s important to have enough space in your iCloud account to save your WhatsApp chat history (conversations, photos, videos and audio will be included). You also need to have free space on your device to create the copy.

Now, open your WhatsApp and click on “Adjustments”; After that, click on “Conversations”; Click on “Conversation Backup”;

Here you can choose the frequency of your backups by clicking on the “Automatic Backup” option and choosing the time interval options:

You can also choose whether or not to include videos in your backup.

Click on “Backup Now” and wait for the process to be done.

How to recover deleted conversations from iCloud

Finally, we will teach you how to recover deleted WhatsApp message from a conversation that you deleted by mistake, as we said before, you need to have a backup. So, once you verify that you have it, you need to follow these steps: