How to set up Pokémon UNITE for mobile – and which characters are worth choosing

Fans of Pokémon and MOBA-style games (like endowment and League of Legends) gained a new addiction since last July. Pokémon Unite, which debuted first for Nintendo Switch, repeats the formula “multiplayer battle 5 vs. 5 in a map segmented by routes” — but now with much more charismatic characters. The arena and the ultimate goal (in the case of Pokémon Unite, scoring more goals than the opponent before time runs out) are always the same. But the game experience can change a lot depending on the characters, moves, items and strategies chosen by the team.

This Wednesday (22), Pokémon Unite debuted its mobile version, for iOS and Android. It is possible to play against opponents who play both on Switch and on cell phones (called cross-play). But there are certain game settings that can greatly improve the experience of those who prefer the mobile version — and ideal pokémon for every style of gameplay. Let’s go to them.

system settings

To access the Settings tab, just click on the button in the upper left corner where your character’s face is and scroll to the bottom of the page.



In terms of performance, the tip is to leave the “graphics quality” and “frame rate” aspects at the pre-recommended level — something that is especially true for older phones. It’s the best way to ensure that the game flows without lags or movement losses that get in the way of your decisions.



The difference between “low” and “high quality”, by the way, is not that big. Even though everything is at a minimum, the level of detail (and, by table, the player’s experience) is still quite satisfactory. Word from those who tested the game on a Redmi 7A (Xiaomi entry-level model) purchased in 2018.



Controls



This is where the first interesting adjustments begin. The first tip is to change the “Attack Controls” to “Advanced” mode. As you can see in the screenshot below, the difference is that, with the change, a new button appears next to the attack buttons.



By pressing the button circled below in yellow, you choose to focus your moves on the wild Pokémon that are nearby. In other words, you indicate to your character that he should focus on “farming” — slang for the act of eliminating weaker enemies from the environment before starting to fight with characters controlled by human players.



Having an exclusive button for fighting wild Pokémon is useful for a number of reasons. First is that you ensure that you won’t start a fight with an NPC unnecessarily while dueling another player. If you’re in a fight where the focus is on a static Pokémon (like Rotom or Zapdos, for example), your character will know that the target should be that one — not the enemy next to it.





lock-on icon



Another useful function is to activate the “Lock on” mode. The gains are clear in a situation where there are several enemies on the screen, one with low health and one with a full HP bar. As it is more useful for the team to get rid of the almost lifeless opponent, it is possible to click a button and choose it as a target. This way, you ensure that your attacks are not being wasted on other enemies that are on the screen — something interesting for a mobile game, where the precision of the commands has to be higher.



scoring controls



When scoring a “goal”, noting points on the opponent’s goal, your character needs to hold a button for a few seconds. But there is a configuration that changes this mechanic. Instead of leaving the factory option (hold), set it to “press”. So you don’t have to waste time holding the same place on the screen. Having a free finger, even for a few seconds, can improve your decision making and improve your view of the map, for example.





Camera that follows the movement



Hits like Solarbeam (used by Venosaurus) or Rock Tomb (characteristic of Crustle), for example, are like beams that move towards the opponent. It’s interesting that the camera follows the trajectory of the coup — a way to guarantee whether it was successful or not. To do this, just leave this option activated.



Which characters to choose?

Here is a difficult question to answer. All because the choice depends on the style of play you prefer to play. If you are already familiar with the mechanics of a MOBA, your life will be easier. But, for those who are having contact with this proposal for the first time, it’s worth spending time trying to understand your ideal game plan.



If you are one of those who prefer to go up, Pokémon like Greninja and Lucario can be good choices. In addition to having a good attack, they are agile and can help you dodge enemy blows more easily. Those who prefer “tank” characters have the charismatic Snorlax or Blissey (an evolution of Chansey) as the ideal option. Big guys like them can take a lot of damage, and bounce back in equal measure—or close to it. Among the “support” characters, who are good at helping the team without getting so directly involved in hand-to-hand combat, stand out Eldegoss, Wigglytuff, and Ninetales de Alola.



And for newbies?



Well, here the most common indication is, again, Snorlax — or another pokemon that attacks melee, like Machamp. But here’s a tip from the author: Crustle. Although not as popular with fans as Charizard, Gengar or Pikachu, the stone-insect type can be a good option for those who are familiar with the game. In addition to having a reasonable attack, he can withstand a lot of beatings – ideal if you are learning stinger. There is also another positive point: the ability “Shell Smash”, which gives Crustle a boost speed that allows you to get out of delicate situations more easily.





It’s still a little early to nail if any character stands out much more on the mobile version than on Switch — after all, the game has only been around for a few hours. It is possible that, with new mobile strategies being born, this differentiation will become clearer in the future. But, in the end, there’s only one tip: choose the Pokémon you like best and try to find a way to win with it. Good gambling.