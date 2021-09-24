HP launches tablet with 11-inch screen, rotary camera and Intel processor

Recently launched by HP, the brand’s new tablet comes with some interesting features and stands out for having a flip camera very similar to the one implemented by Asus from the Zenfone 6, in which you can use the rear sensors on the front. .
Unlike some smartphones in the Zenfone line that boast three cameras, the HP tablet is simpler and has a single sensor with 13 MP resolution that can be converted into a webcam for use during video calls.
The device has a 13-inch IPS screen with QHD resolution (2160 x 1440 pixels) and which can be used both vertically and horizontally, increasing the tablet’s versatility through the use of accessories such as the dock keyboard or the HP Tilt Pen, a pen that allows you to navigate the device with greater precision.
Going one step further than the construction, the tablet features a standard USB-C port that can be used for uploading or transferring files. The company has also added support for a microSD card and a fingerprint reader built into the power switch.
As for the internal hardware, the notebook is equipped with O Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 4GB RAM and 128 GB of NVMe storage, running Windows 11 S mode as operating system
Availability is scheduled to begin in December of this year, with the price being expected to range between US$499 (~ BRL 2,641) in the keyboardless version or US$ 599 (~ BRL 3,171) in the model with the keyboard, but which retains the other features of the tablet, including SoC, RAM and internal storage.
What did you think of this model recently launched by HP? Would you invest in it? Tell us, comment!