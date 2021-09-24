HP launches tablet with 11-inch screen, rotary camera and Intel processor

Recently launched by HP, the brand’s new tablet comes with some interesting features and stands out for having a flip camera very similar to the one implemented by Asus from the Zenfone 6, in which you can use the rear sensors on the front. . Unlike some smartphones in the Zenfone line that boast three cameras, the HP tablet is simpler and has a single sensor with 13 MP resolution that can be converted into a webcam for use during video calls.

The device has a 13-inch IPS screen with QHD resolution (2160 x 1440 pixels) and which can be used both vertically and horizontally, increasing the tablet’s versatility through the use of accessories such as the dock keyboard or the HP Tilt Pen, a pen that allows you to navigate the device with greater precision. Going one step further than the construction, the tablet features a standard USB-C port that can be used for uploading or transferring files. The company has also added support for a microSD card and a fingerprint reader built into the power switch.

As for the internal hardware, the notebook is equipped with O Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 4GB RAM and 128 GB of NVMe storage, running Windows 11 S mode as operating system Availability is scheduled to begin in December of this year, with the price being expected to range between US$499 (~ BRL 2,641) in the keyboardless version or US$ 599 (~ BRL 3,171) in the model with the keyboard, but which retains the other features of the tablet, including SoC, RAM and internal storage.