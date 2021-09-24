‘I almost took my baby’, says Andressa Urach after being hospitalized

‘I almost took my baby,’ said Andressa Urach, on her social networks, this Thursday, 23, after revealing that she was hospitalized for eight days in a psychiatric clinic. According to the model, she had a crisis of her borderline personality disorder, also known as borderline disorder.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @anddressaurachoficial‘I almost took my baby’, says Andressa Urach after being admitted to a psychiatric clinic

Andressa Urach is pregnant with her second child with Thiago Lopes.

“I’m still not ready to talk about everything that’s going on in my life because of the borderline. But when I get well I’ll talk about it,” said Andressa Urach.

The model also said that it was her attempt to recover the donations she made to the Universal Church that led to the crisis.

“Dealing with anger for me is very difficult and I am very angry at the Universal Church! I feel robbed, used and cheated. Working forgiveness for me is something that only God can help me”, he said. Because the anger I’m at them with the disregard for my soul is the most disappointing. I’ve already begged them to give me back my two million and they ignore it. They are very rich and the money is missing me a lot!”, added Andressa Urach.

“My biggest disappointment is seeing that they don’t care about my soul/ The truth is that I was hospitalized for 8 days in a psychiatric hospital because I almost committed suicide and almost took my baby away. If something happens to me, Bishop Macedo, you will see yourself with God for what you did to me”, declared the model.

Andressa Urach and Borderline Disorder

Last Tuesday, 21st, the model revealed that she was suffering from bouts of borderline personality disorder.

“I have a condition called borderline personality disorder, also called borderline personality disorder. Trust me, it’s not easy being me, and it’s even harder for my family,” she began. “I’m going through a very delicate phase, I’m fighting with myself, but soon I’ll be fine. Pray for me!” he finished.

And what is such a borderline disorder?

Borderline syndrome is a personality disorder characterized by a generalized mental pattern of instability in interpersonal relationships and mood fluctuations. Anyone who suffers from this condition can go to two extremes in the same day: from euphoria to depression.

According to a DSM-V, considered the “bible” of psychiatry for diagnosing mental disorders, this condition affects the way a person sees himself and others. It includes self-image issues and difficulty controlling emotions and behavior.

Intense fear of abandonment is one of the predominant characteristics. People with this diagnosis can suffer from disproportionate anger and frequent impulsiveness, which tends to drive others away.

“The life of a person with Borderline Personality Disorder tends to be anything but peaceful, there is an excess in this person’s behaviors and attitudes, it can be called an exaggerated way of feeling, acting and thinking”, explains psychologist Karine Santos, from Flows Psychology.

The causes are not completely clear, but experts believe they are linked to genetic, neurological and environmental factors, such as trauma, especially in childhood.

The diagnosis of borderline disorder is based on clinical criteria, however, according to a psychologist from Flows Psychology, it is not always an easy task, as it can be confused with other disorders.

“An assessment by a qualified professional is necessary as soon as the first signs of impairment appear in the person’s life. Treatment in most cases is psychiatric and psychological. Today, dialectical behavior therapy is the one that shows the most evidence of positive results in the treatment”, explains Karine.

Borderline Disorder Symptoms

Signs and symptoms may include:

An intense fear of abandonment, even going to extreme measures to avoid real or imagined separation or rejection

A pattern of unstable intense relationships, like idealizing someone in a moment and then suddenly believing the person doesn’t care enough or is cruel

Rapid changes in identity and self-image that include changing goals and values

Periods of stress-related paranoia and loss of contact with reality, lasting from a few minutes to a few hours

Impulsive and risky behavior such as gambling, reckless driving, unsafe sex, binge eating, or drug abuse, or sabotaging success by suddenly quitting a good job or ending a positive relationship

Threats or suicidal behavior, self-harm, often in response to fear of separation or rejection

Major mood swings that last from a few hours to a few days, which can include intense happiness, irritability, shame, or anxiety

continuous feelings of emptiness

Inappropriate and intense anger, such as losing your temper frequently, being sarcastic or bitter, or having physical fights

Treatment

Treatment for Borderline Personality Disorder is concurrently carried out by a team of psychiatrists and psychologists who work in an integrated manner.

In São Paulo, the Institute of Psychiatry (IPq) at USP, through PRO-AMITI, has a group specifically formed to research the subject. Due to the pandemic, face-to-face care may have changed. If you need help, please contact us via this link.