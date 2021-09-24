‘I felt very angry’, says Maria Rita, recalling the death of her mother, Elis Regina

By participating in the “Drag Me As a Queen”, on the E! channel, Maria Rita remembered the death of his mother, the singer Elis Regina, who died in 1982, when Rita was just four years old.

“It was confusing, because I didn’t understand what it was to die. I thought something else had happened. I thought there was something wrong, out of order there. It was also confusing because they painted that everything was fine, normal, and that fed my sense of confusion. This is based on the bias of a child who lost his mother early”, he confided.

“I thought she was gone. It was a confusing business until I really understood. Then there was the confusion about how she died, then it messed up even more, I was about 12 years old”.

“I felt very angry because I judged my mother. The way she died isn’t right, everyone knows it’s wrong. It’s in everything that’s television campaign ads, magazine covers. So I got into a conflict of ‘what do you mean, this happened so close to me’, you know? Until I understand what it is. It’s always a little process, over time. I kept a lot, I internalized a lot. My view of my mother]Changed. It got bigger and more amazing. I wondered how she did it”, concluded the artist.

Elis Regina’s death

Elis Regina died at age 36. She was found unconscious at home by then-boyfriend Samuel MacDowell. The report of the Legal Medical Institute pointed out that the cause of death would have been intoxication by cocaine and alcohol.

