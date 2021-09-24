‘I lived to tell’: ‘My sister authorized the use of chloroquine in desperation, to try to save my father’

SAO PAULO — I was the one who hospitalized my brother. Manoel Messias Freitas Filho. Same name as my father, who also died from Covid. In my family, everyone took it. My brother got sick on March 14 of last year, and two days later he died. At the time, they said it was the first death from the coronavirus in the country. Then it came out that it was another lady (Rosana Urbano, day laborer, deceased on March 12 in São Paulo). There was that thing where I only caught those who had gone to Italy, but my brother didn’t travel anywhere. He arrived at the Prevent hospital with a fever, moaning a lot. He had diabetes. The leg was swollen, had circulation problems.

I remember that the doctor gave him some medicine, put my brother on oxygen, then sent him to the first floor to be seen by another team, and to do a lung tomography. Then the doctor said he would have to be admitted. He didn’t give details, he just said that his lung was not good. I got the paperwork, signed it authorizing admission. He didn’t want to be hospitalized. I left him in the room, told him he would be fine. But when I returned at night, I was already intubated. The doctor was soon disillusioned. Very sad. We live in a nightmare.

I don’t know if my brother was given chloroquine. They may have. It was one of the first cases. People were like guinea pigs. It would be a crime, but they could have done it. If I signed something about it, I didn’t see it. I was so nervous. What I authorized was only hospitalization. When my brother died, he had to be buried on the same day, it was that thing, no one could go. I was barely able to say goodbye.

My father was admitted a few days later. First they didn’t want to take the Covid test. They wanted us to pay R$250. My father took chloroquine. My sister, in desperation, signed the authorization at Prevent, to try to save him. He had already had thrombosis. He was admitted on March 20 of last year. He died ten days later. I was hospitalized at the time, but at the Hospital das Clínicas. I also had Covid.

I stayed at HC from March 17th to April 8th. It was 13 days in the ICU, a lot of suffering. I am very grateful to the doctors and nurses there. They were great. Unfortunately, when I left, I learned that my father and sister had also died from Covid, like my brother. My mother had it too, but she recovered. I still have some sequels. It affected my vision.

A year and a half later, we barely leave the house. Just me, who is now responsible for everything. The house was empty. They all lived here. People who were fine. Now it’s me, my mom and my sister. Livelihood was also complicated. Unfortunately, I’m out of work. It was building security. My mother receives pension, and my father’s pension. With that, let’s get around. Here is day after day.

This story destroyed my family. Nobody came to us. Nobody came here. We didn’t have any support. The only thing was a psychologist for my mother, to talk, for Prevent. She turned 84 years old. I was trying to get to court, but I need my brother’s chart. See what was written. I do not have. Here at home I only have a death certificate. In my brother’s, they had pneumonia, with “Covid’s suspicion”.

I don’t know if it would be worth going to court. I talked to two lawyers. One thinks I could go in, another says it wouldn’t, because I don’t have proof of anything. That would be a long process they will appeal. He even said that I would still have to pay fees if I lost. But I wanted to go inside. Talk about damage, omission of death. Maybe I can see something at the Defender’s Office. They (Prevent) did not do well. At that time there was no procedure, you didn’t know how to act with all this.

I watched some CPI sessions. I saw the story of Hang’s mother, of chloroquine. I think the director of Prevent lied a lot. It’s difficult. See videos, threats to doctors. It’s sad. Many lives are gone. I also lost two cousins, a cousin more recently. It has long been known that chloroquine was of no use. Only in the president’s head. The people living a pandemic, people on the street suffering misery and he finding everything wonderful. Life is everything when you are healthy. Many people died of incompetence. For these people, it seems that life is worthless.