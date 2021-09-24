Ibovespa closed at the 3rd consecutive high and reached 114 thousand points; dollar remains stable at BRL 5.30

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa closed high for the third consecutive time this Thursday (23), following the day of optimism abroad amid the reduction of fears related to the debt crisis of the Chinese developer Evergrande and the Federal’s monetary policy decision Book the day before.

About Evergrande, although the risks have not disappeared, the interpretation that China will not allow a collapse in its real estate sector has gained strength since yesterday in the market. Yesterday an Evergrande subsidiary announced an agreement with creditors to pay off debt coupons.

Despite this, authorities in the country are asking local governments to prepare for an eventual downfall of Evergrande, according to sources from Agência Estado, which signals a reluctance to rescue the company and an attempt to avoid the secondary effects of its crisis (see more by clicking here ).

In relation to the US central bank, the maintenance of interest rates between 0% and 0.25% per annum the day before and the beginning of the discussion on the reduction of stimuli did not have a negative impact on the market.

In its statement after the meetings, the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) stated that: “If progress continues in line with expectations, the Committee believes that moderation in the pace of asset purchases will, in soon, implemented”. The central bank did not mention, however, a timetable for reducing the pace of asset purchases, currently at US$ 120 billion a month.

In the later interview, Fed chairman Jerome Powell was a little more hawkish (with language more favorable to a tightening of interest rates to contain inflation) than expected, saying that it could start to reduce, as early as November, the bond-buying program.

According to Caio Kanaan Eboli, partner and operating director of the proprietary table Axia Investing, today’s recovery on the Ibovespa could lead the index to test its next resistance at 117,000 points and perhaps even 120,000 points in the short term.

“All this will depend a lot on how the market will react to the Chinese real estate crisis, which today has already given a relief, and how it will behave in front of the economic/political news here and in the US”, he points out.

Among the indicators, jobless claims in the US reached 351,000 in the week ended Sept. 18, according to data from the US Department of Employment. The result was above the forecast of analysts consulted by Refinitiv, who expected 320,000 orders.

Here, pay attention to the impact of the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which raised the Selic rate from 5.25% to 6.25%, foreseeing an adjustment of the same magnitude for the next meeting.

The decision came in line with expectations after the signal given by Roberto Campos Neto that he would not accelerate the movement. However, analysts are divided on the indication issued by the monetary authority.

While some analysts pointed out that the BC did not indicate an acceleration of the Selic rate hike, other economists point out that the Copom was hawkish in stating that the tightening cycle should advance in “contraction territory”, signaling that there is no restriction on the interest rate Final. Analysts also highlighted the Copom’s intention to gain time to assess the situation and the impact of the shocks.

The Ibovespa rose 1.59% to 114,064 points with a financial volume traded of R$ 32.795 billion.

Meanwhile, the commercial dollar operates at a slight increase of 0.1% to R$5.309 on purchase and R$5.31 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in October have slight gains of 0.19% to R$5.309.

In the interest rate futures market, after opening downwards, longer contacts turned higher: the DI for January 2022 dropped two basis points to 7.10%, DI for January 2023 rose 11 basis points to 8 .92%, DI for January 2025 advanced 17 basis points at 9.95% and DI for January 2027 recorded a positive variation of 19 basis points at 10.35%.

DIs steepened the curve after risks over the extent of emergency aid heightened doubts about the country’s fiscal landscape. According to Reuters, government sources said Planalto is working to convince the Senate to pass the Income Tax reform on the grounds that there is no card up the sleeve of the economic team to finance the expansion of the cash transfer program next year.

Asian stocks were mostly higher on Thursday, but investors continue to monitor the situation of the China Evergrande Group, which is experiencing a crisis.

On Thursday, international news agency Reuters reported that the group’s president said the company’s top priority was to help investment managers offset their products. But questions remain about whether the Chinese developer will pay interest on a dollar-denominated bond. Evergrande shares advanced 17.62% today.

While the regulatory guidance offers few clues as to where Evergrande’s step will be, it suggests that China’s government wants to avoid an imminent collapse of the developer, which could shake financial markets and slow economic growth. Any signs that the Beijing government is taking steps to give Evergrande more time to manage its debt problems could calm investors in China and around the world.

In Europe, during the morning, the Markit composite Eurozone purchasing manager’s index (PMI) for September was released, which scored 56.1 points, below analysts’ expectations of 58.5 points, and from the previous level, of 59 points.

Reactions to Copom and PEC of court orders

The Central Bank confirmed expectations and raised the Selic rate by 1 point, to 6.25%, in addition to indicating that it intends to maintain the tightening pace at the next meeting.

In the statement, the Copom emphasized that future steps could be adjusted, but that at the current stage of the cycle, the pace of adjustment is the “most adequate” to ensure compliance with the inflation target and, at the same time, allow the committee to “get more information about the state of the economy and the degree of persistence of shocks”. The projection for the IPCA in 2022 rose from 3.5% to 3.7% in the baseline scenario.

In the economic news of newspapers, the newspaper The State of São Paulo says Guedes tied the PEC’s approval of precatório with a vote on the reform of the IR in the Senate, even if it leaves with changes, in order to guarantee the necessary support in the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) for the approval of the new Bolsa Família.

Citing a source within the government, Valor says that the articulated exit to the PEC of the court orders should release R$ 30 billion of new expenses in 2022, of which R$ 27 billion would be allocated to the new income transfer program and the R$ 3 billion remaining in other areas.

corporate radar

Overcome (UGPA3)

Ultrapar announced the beginning of the succession process for its main executive positions and the change in the presidency of its largest business unit, the Ipiranga gas station network.

The company stated in relevant facts to the market that the commercial vice-president of Ipiranga, Leonardo Remião Linden, was elected the new executive president of the chain, in place of Marcelo de Araújo, who will take over the corporate and equity executive directorate of the holding. The changes will be implemented in October.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

The Federal Court in Rio de Janeiro ordered Petrobras to regularize the hiring of foreign law firms. The order is for the state-owned company to start demanding that the stands register with the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB).

The injunction is signed by Judge Maria Amelia Senos de Carvalho, of the 23rd Federal Court of Rio, and is valid for all contracting carried out and scheduled, with or without a bidding process.

“The observance of these rules is imposed on any and all contractors on national soil, including mixed capital companies”, wrote the magistrate.

Hapvida (HAPV3)

Hapvida’s board of directors received a letter of resignation from the position of commercial and relationship vice president from Candido Pinheiro Koren de Lima Junior, one of the company’s controllers, with effect from December 2021.

To assume the role, Lício Tavares Angelo Cintra, a member of the company’s board of directors since April 2021, was chosen.

Cintra worked for over 14 years with the São Francisco Group. During this period, he led the commercial area for 5 years, as well as being the CEO of the São Francisco Group from 2009 until its sale to Hapvida in 2019.

Hypera (HYPE3)

Hypera’s Board of Directors approved the payment of R$194.77 million in interest on shareholders’ equity, or R$0.30808 per common share.

The payment of interest on equity will be made by the end of fiscal year 2022, on a date to be defined in due course by the company, based on the shareholding position in the Company’s records at the end of September 27, 2021, with the shares of the company’s issuance will be traded “ex-interest on equity” as of September 28, 2021, inclusive. Between the date of this notice to shareholders and the date of payment, no monetary restatement will be applied to the declared amount, he informed.

Irani (RANI3)

Irani Papel e Embalagem stated that it will invest R$ 70.2 million in the company’s facilities, including a new printer, according to a relevant fact to the market.

The resources will be applied to “a process information management system, expansion of the effluent treatment station for the paper mill in Vargem Bonita (SC), a new printer and an automation system for the Packaging mill (SP) ”, stated the company.

Goal (GOLL4)

The credit rating agency Fitch raised Gol’s rating from CCC+ to B-, with a stable outlook.

Multiplan (MULT3)

Multiplan approved the issue of R$450 million in debentures maturing in seven years. The amount should be used to pay overheads, short and long-term debt, investments and cash flow management.

Voucher (VALLEY3)

The mining company Vale withdrew from all mining processes in indigenous lands in Brazil, recognizing that the activity in such regions could only occur through the Free, Prior and Informed Consent (CLPI) of the indigenous people themselves and a legislation that allows and adequately regulates the activity , said the company in a note.

The company, which does not carry out any mineral research or mining activities in Indigenous Lands (TIs) in Brazil, had already given up 89 mining processes —which include research and mining requirements— interfering with Indigenous Lands in the country, with the Agency. Mining National (ANM), between 2020 and 2021.

Klabin (KLBN11)

Klabin reported on Wednesday the death of the chairman of the board of directors, Armando Klabin, aged 89, in Rio de Janeiro. The executive is considered one of those who drove the company in the early 2000s to focus on the packaging industry.

Klabin is currently the largest producer of paper for packaging in the country, having also entered into pulp production. The company did not report the cause of death.

(with Bloomberg, Estadão Conteúdo and Reuters)

