Ibovespa falls amid new worries about Evergrande; DIs rise after IPCA-15

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa operates in a fall this Friday (24) after rising for three consecutive trading sessions. The dismay now comes amid renewed fears over the crisis at Chinese developer Evergrande. The company’s shares fell 11% after information that some of the company’s creditors failed to receive interest payments on bonds that had matured the day before.

Also impacting the international market is the new siege by China’s regulatory authority against Bitcoin. The country’s central bank has said all activities related to cryptocurrencies are illegal. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq index futures post slight losses.

Still abroad, Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve, will give a speech at 11:00 am (GMT). It will be the first speech of the chairman US central bank after the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) interest rate decision on Wednesday (22).

Here, the Broad Base 15 Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15) was released, which grew at 1.14% in September, slightly above expectations. The average expectation of economists was 1.02% advance. It was the highest IPCA since February 2016, when it rose 1.42% and the highest value for a month of September since 1994. In the year, the IPCA-15 accumulates an increase of 7.02% and, in 12 months, of 10, 05%.

According to Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, this rise in inflation was not only higher than expected, but also had components that are not specific to their sectors, such as electricity and fuels, which impact several other products.

“This will likely continue in the coming months. Services inflation, which was 0.29% in August, has now reached 0.74% and at a time of reopening, with the resumption of events, it means that this pressure will continue”, says the analyst.

Cruz highlights that this increase in energy, fuel and food prices has already impacted FGV’s confidence indicators. “There was a disappointment, a drop of 6.5, and the lowest salary ranges had the biggest retraction.”

In politics, senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), rapporteur for the reform of the Income Tax, stated that voting on the bill should be for 2022. “It is a very complex project. I am not able to make a report, we are about to enter October, December, in 60 and a few days the recess begins. I cannot present a report without being well grounded”, he justified.

Still on the radar, President Jair Bolsonaro said that he received from the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, a proposal for an emergency import agreement for supplies that would be lacking in England, but the British embassy in Brazil contested the information.

At 10:11 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa had fallen by 1.19%, to 112,707 points.

Meanwhile, the commercial dollar operates at a high of 0.69% to R$ 5.346 on purchase and R$5.346 on sale. The dollar futures maturing in October recorded gains of 0.75% at R$5.352.

In the futures market, the DI for January 2022 rises four basis points to 7.13%, DI for January 2023 is up seven basis points to 8.99%, DI for January 2025 advances nine points- base at 10.07% and DI for January 2027 registers a positive variation of 12 base points at 10.50%.

Today the day in Europe featured statements by Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB). She said she believes Europe’s direct exposure to Evergrande could be “limited”.

A survey by the IFO institute in Germany indicates that business sentiment in the country fell in September, accumulating three consecutive declines.

corporate radar

Hapvida (HAPV3) and SulAmérica (SULA11)

After analyzing the proposals, the shareholders of HB Saúde approved the sale of the company to Hapvida for R$ 650 million, according to a statement to the market sent by the publicly-held company this Friday morning (24).

The second largest health care provider in São José do Rio Preto (SP) was also being disputed by SulAmérica, which made a last offer of R$ 563 million, but HB partners opted for another proposal.

Hapvida’s offer was accepted by shareholders representing approximately 59% of the total capital. As the value of the offer was R$650.0 million for the acquisition of 100% of Grupo HB Saúde, the estimated disbursement for approximately 59% of the total capital would be approximately R$383.5 million.

Embraer (EMBR3)

Embraer announced a partnership with the North American company Pyka for the commercialization of an autonomous electric aircraft aimed at agricultural applications.

The aircraft, Pelican, was developed by Pyka and, according to Embraer, is “the world’s first and only 100% electric autonomous aircraft with commercial certification”.

The Brazilian manufacturer stated that the partnership with the North American is aimed at technology, certification, operation and future marketing of the Pelican. The companies stated that they will seek opportunities to leverage autonomous commercial services, as the Pelican operation develops in Brazil in the coming years.

The model already has more than 3,000 “autonomous missions…Pyka’s proprietary technology involves autonomous flight control software, on-board computers, high energy density batteries, high power density engine controllers and fiber fuselages certified carbon emissions,” said Embraer.

brMalls (BRML3)

Shopping center operator brMalls announced the purchase of media marketing company Helloo, for an undisclosed amount.

According to brMalls, Helloo specializes in marketing out of home (OOH) media in elevators located in residential buildings.

The company said the acquisition serves to expand “the dominance of brMalls malls in the catchment areas, develop new revenues with high growth potential and monetize relationships with consumers, retailers and advertisers.”

Highways (ECOR3)

Ecorodovias’ board of directors appointed the Italian Gianfranco Catrini to the company’s CEO.

Catrini’s inauguration is subject to “obtaining all necessary registrations and authorizations from the competent bodies”, said Ecorodovias in a fact relevant to the market.

The executive has a degree in administration and has already worked at Impregilo International Infrastructures, WeBuild and Lane Industries, informed the company.

B3 (B3SA3)

B3’s Board approves interest on equity of R$268.5 million and dividends of R$913.3 million to shareholders related to the second quarter result.

BRF (BRFS3) and Marfrig (MRFG3)

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) issued an opinion approving, without restrictions, the acquisition of BRF shares by Marfrig Global Foods.

In June, the beef processor increased its stake in food company BRF to approximately 31.66%, through an auction at B3.

(with Reuters, Estadão Conteúdo and Bloomberg)

