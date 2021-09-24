Ibovespa returns to 114 thousand points with a 3rd increase in a row; Embraer and Ultrapar shoot By Reuters



By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index amended its third consecutive high on Thursday, as investors renewed bets after the most feared scenarios regarding the monetary policy of the United States and Brazil were not confirmed, while China seems to have avoided a crisis in its real estate sector.

Supported by a strong recovery in the steel and banking sectors and by a surge in Embraer (SA:) and Ultrapar (SA:) shares, the market rose 1.59%, to 114,064.36 points.

“If you look for the 116,500-point region, it indicates the end of the trend and you can try a reversal process,” tweeted Danillo Fratta, graphic analyst at Capitalizo. The financial turnover of the session totaled 32.9 billion reais.

The gains came after the Federal Reserve, the US monetary authority, maintained interest rates and indicated the gradual dismantling of a bond-buying program for “soon”, and the Central Bank raised the rate by 1 percentage point, to 6.25% a year, have come in line with expectations.

In addition, market players seem to have bought the Chinese government’s message of a ‘controlled bankruptcy’ of the developer Evergrande (OTC:), which allowed for a new recovery in commodity prices, taking with it shares of steelmakers.

One of the negative highlights of the day was the real estate sector, with analysts predicting that the rise in the Selic rate will cool down financing for the sector. With resources from savings alone, the sector moved 21 billion reais in August, up 79.2% compared to the same month in 2020, reported Abecip.

Credit Suisse launched a round of cuts in target share prices for eight companies in the sector.

The higher interest rate and the imminent end of the government’s emergency aid also weighed on consumer-related actions.

The day was also marked by a demonstration by the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) in the public space of B3 (SA:), in São Paulo, but without impact on market operations.

HIGHLIGHTS

– EMBRAER fired 12.2%. The company has received orders for up to 100 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVtol) aircraft to be used as Bristow air taxis, with deliveries expected to begin in 2026. In addition, Goldman Sachs has raised its ADR target price by 50%. aircraft manufacturer.

– ULTRAPAR jumped 9.51%. The group announced the night before the start of the process of succession of its main executives and change in the presidency of the network of gas stations Ipiranga.

– USIMINAS (SA:) gained 9.25%, as the metals sector extended gains from recent sessions, with lower fears of bankruptcy in China’s real estate sector, which could pressure steel prices down in international markets. GERDAU (SA:) rose 5.63%.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO (SA:) increased 3.46%, illustrating the strong recovery of the banking sector. BRADESCO (SA:) grew 4.4%. SANTANDER BRASIL (SA:) grew 3%.

– VALE (SA:) was profit-taking target for most of the session, despite rising China quotes, but closed the day flat. The miner has been the target of several cuts in recommendation by banks in recent days.

– CYRELA retreated 4.3% and MRV (SA:) lost 2.7%. They and others in the sector had a reduction in the recommendation of actions by the Credit Suisse (SIX:), a day after the Central Bank raised the country’s basic interest rate again, to 6.25% a year, which could help to cool the booming real estate financing in the country, which rose 79% in August, according to Abecip.

– MAGAZINE LUIZA (SA:) dropped 2.9%, while AMERICANAS dropped 2.6%. In addition to the interest rate hike, market professionals cited the end of the government’s emergency aid program as factors that should reduce retail demand.