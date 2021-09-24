Ice Cream Day has a discount to refresh the Campo Grande – Sabor

Ice Creamy cone is now distributed free for an hour and a half. (Photo: Reproduction Social Networks)

Heat combines with ice cream to refresh and today, September 23, is celebrated the Ice Cream Day. The date was created by ABIS (Brazilian Association of Industries and the Ice Cream Sector).

The reason for the celebration today is that, according to the weather calendar, yesterday officially marked the beginning of spring, that is, there will no longer be winter in the country. With the rest of the year of pure heat, this makes ice cream sales increase .

In Campo Grande, to celebrate the date, only two ice cream parlors made special actions. One of them is the traditional Cacimba, in Bairro Jardim TV Morena and Ice Creamy, in Jardim dos Estados.

At Cacimba, there is a 50% discount on all traditional ice cream glasses. The promotion is only valid for traditional flavors, not Italian gelato and is valid only for today, from 12:00 to 22:00.

It is necessary to follow Cacimba on Instagram, post a photo of the order by marking @cacimbasorvetes and present it at the cashier at the time of payment.

All information is available at (67) 99271-3443. The ice cream shop is located at Avenida Eduardo Elias Zahran, 1668, Jardim TV Morena.

The other special promotion for Dia do Sorvete is by Ice Creamy and promises a cone on the strip for CPF. From 11:30 am to 1:00 pm, the ice cream parlor will distribute one free cone per customer. The promotion is only valid during that time of day today.

Ice Creamy is located at Rua Euclides da Cunha, 360, in Bairro Jardim dos Estados. More information is available at (67) 99634-4640.

If any other ice cream parlor in Campo Grande offers a promotion on today’s date, send the information to the Side B through WhatsApp at Campo Grande News (67) 99669-9563.