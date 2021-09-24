‘I’m too stressed’: know the symptoms of stress and know when it becomes dangerous to your health – Metro

Being “stressed out” is an increasingly common complaint among people of all ages, especially in the pandemic. The body’s natural reaction, however, requires care. This September 23, World Day to Combat Stress, experts guide how to deal with it and prevent health problems.

Psychologist Ayra Moraes explains that “stress is a set of natural reactions in the body, a disruption in the balance in the face of situations of change and adaptation” – such as the Covid-19 pandemic scenario, for example.

Our bodies have gone through situations that change very quickly. We are much more exposed to risks, insecurity and helplessness. The fear of death, of getting sick, of losing someone is very stressful.

Psychiatrist Thiago Holanda, PhD in Medical Sciences, adds that scenarios of “community or domestic violence, financial problems, grief and catastrophes” are also potential causes of stress.

Anyone is subject to the signs, according to the doctor, “but there are more vulnerable groups, such as those with chronic illnesses, some previous emotional problem or mental disorder, ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, pregnant women and the elderly.”

Emanuela Gomes, who is also a psychologist, warns that, in addition to external factors, it is necessary to observe and be aware that internal motivations can also generate the so-called “negative stress”.

Emanuela Gomes Psychologist With fears, pessimism, low self-esteem, guilt, excessive expectations, rigid thoughts, I can also be stressing myself. It is necessary to try to stop controlling the external scene and deal better with the internal one.

Health Stress Risks

When it is no longer a natural defense and adaptation reaction, stress requires more attention, as Ayra explains. “It becomes a problem when the person cannot adapt to situations, becomes paralyzed, anxious, depressed and can no longer cope in a functional way”, he describes.

Symptoms can be physical, emotional, behavioral and even cognitive. “Muscle pain, palpitations, poor digestion, diarrhea or constipation; depressed mood, irritability, increased consumption of psychoactive substances, loss of patience with people; loss of attention and mental confusion”, lists Thiago.

people were hospitalized in Ceará for stress-related disorders, from 2020 to January 2021, according to the Ministry of Health.

According to the International Stress Control Association (ISMA), 7 out of 10 Brazilians are affected by stress symptoms. Already according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 90% of the population suffers from the problem – which can lead to physical illness.

Psychologist Ayra Moraes adds that “although it is a natural adaptation of the body, stress is a risk factor, because it releases cortisol, causing difficulties in sleep, apathy and tiredness”.

In professionals, stresses the specialist, “the most common disorders are burnout, generalized stress disorder and major depression”.

How to deal with stress

Psychologist Emanuela Gomes emphasizes that the basic condition to prevent stress from becoming pathological is self-knowledge, “understanding the triggers and working on the cause, dealing without running away”.

Doing breathing exercises, meditations, listening to relaxing music, getting in touch with nature, practicing physical exercises and working with art are other recommendations from the professional to “connect with you” and to remove negative stress.

Thiago Holanda, on the other hand, cites practical attitudes that can relieve day-to-day stress.

Plan your activities;

Take time for leisure;

Take care of sleep quality;

Decrease exposure to the internet and social networks;

Decrease consumption of caffeine, cigarettes and alcohol;

Practice physical exercises;

Separate times for family and social interaction, face-to-face contacts;

Disconnect from obligations on the day off;

Look for psychotherapy.

According to Ayra Moraes, one of the main triggers of stress in today’s society is the work environment, which requires the search for stability and support in other areas of the city.

“Having pleasure and leisure activities, feeling good in other areas of life is fundamental. If you’re not doing well at work, but you have a hobby, family and friends you feel good with, you understand that life is not just that situation, it works with emotional regulation. The more we know each other, the more we can be helped”, he concludes.