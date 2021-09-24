IMF Endorses Brazil’s Good Economic Moment

The IMF endorsed, confirmed and ratified President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech at the UN in a report on Brazil released on Wednesday (22). Just look at what the document signed by the directors of the IMF says: “the performance of the Brazilian economy is better than expected”.

The directors of the IMF praise the “strong political response” of the Brazilian government, reducing the impacts of the severity of the 2020 recession. last year. But Brazil reduced this pessimistic forecast by half — we fell “only” 4.1%.

But now the IMF is predicting that Brazil will grow in 2021, in its GDP, 5.3%. It is good to remember that the day before, the day after Bolsonaro’s speech, the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the elite of the world economy) is forecasting growth of 5.2%. There are two strong bodies confirming it.

Then the IMF says: “Brazil has recovered the pre-pandemic level and the pace of the economy remains favorable”, supported by robust credit to the private sector, an improving job market and increasing household savings. The forecast is for a fall in inflation and public debt. The IMF also praised the reforms the government sent to Congress.

record collection

The Federal Revenue reported that the collection of August was a historic record. R$ 146 billion in federal taxes were collected, an increase of 7.25% in the month.

And it’s also good to remember that the stock market has been recovering since the first minute after Bolsonaro’s speech at the UN. It grew every day since Tuesday (21). Even with the risk of collapse of the Chinese developer Evergrande, promising a bubble in the capital market. And even with the MTST invading the stock exchange building, which happened this Thursday (23).

Shouts and offenses at the CPI

Thursday’s CPI session was regrettable. From the beginning, the commission started screaming, mostly screams from senators against female doctors. And none of them were called sexist. It was enough for the CGU minister, Wagner Rosário, to say that a senator was “out of control” and the world fell on him.

But this Thursday they went further, now among senators. Rapporteur Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) was interrupted by senator Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) and said he did not allow interruptions. Jorginho said he was going to interrupt anyway. Renan called his colleague a “vagabundo” and Jorginho responded by calling the reporter a “thief and a pickaxe”. Then tempers rose.

Senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), who called the CGU minister “a brat” several times, began shouting the same word. “Moleque” is the main stash of swear words he has. Then everyone rose and the two senators almost went to the punch. It looked like a floodplain soccer field invasion. Shouting and more screaming, a hell of a mess… Anyway, this CPI started screaming and will end, melancholy, screaming.