IMF praises the performance of the Brazilian economy and projects growth of 5.3% in 2021

Annual Report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), released in Washington the day after President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech at the United Nations, praises Brazil’s economic performance, “better than expected”, projects Brazilian real GDP growth of 5, 3% in 2021 and predicts that inflation “is likely to fall continuously from recent peaks towards the midpoint of the target range by the end of 2022”.

Interestingly, despite having been released two days ago, the Annual Report has been ignored by the Brazilian press.

According to the IMF report, Brazil’s economy “has returned to pre-pandemic levels, supported by expanding trade terms and robust private sector credit growth, and one of the largest stimulus packages in emerging markets – nearly 4 per percent of GDP only in emergency cash transfers in 2020.”

The IMF highlighted in its report that Brazil’s positive economic performance is due “in part to the authorities’ energetic response” as the economy emerges from the slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The IMF projects a 5.3% growth for Brazil this year and a fall in public debt from 99% to 92% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The organization commended Brazilian authorities for their decisive political response to Covid-19’s impact on the economy. According to the IMF, these policies significantly reduced the severity of the 2020 recession and dampened its impact on the poor and vulnerable, while paving the way for a strong recovery in 2021.

Read the excerpt from the press release in which IMF directors salute Brazil’s performance:

Directors welcomed the ambitious supply-side reform agenda, aimed at increasing productivity, potential growth and living standards. Concerted action is needed to liberalize foreign trade and product markets, increase formal labor market flexibility, and improve governance. Strengthening the effectiveness and predictability of anti-corruption and AML/CFT frameworks remains critical. Measures are also needed to further improve the environment for private sector investment.”

The Fund also congratulated the impetus for institutional reforms, despite the pandemic, aimed at creating the foundations for a more competitive economy.