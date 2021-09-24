IMF says Brazilian economy is doing better than expected

The International Monetary Fund said Brazil’s economic performance has been better than expected “in part due to the authorities’ energetic response” as the economy emerges from the slowdown caused by the pandemic.

The IMF claims that Brazil’s economy has recovered its pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of this year and that the momentum remains “favourable”, supported by positive results in terms of trade and “robust” growth in credit to the private sector.

“An improving job market and high levels of household savings will support consumption and, as vaccination continues, pent-up demand for personal services will return,” says the IMF report.

The Fund’s forecast for economic growth in Latin America’s largest economy is for an expansion of 5.3% of the Gross Domestic Product in 2021, unchanged from the July estimate.

The IMF projects that Brazil should grow 5.3% in 2021. For 2022 and 2023, the estimates are 1.9% and 2%, respectively.

IMF supports monetary tightening adopted by BC

In a report, the IMF assessed the performance of the Brazilian Central Bank as positive by adopting a cycle of rising interest rates in order to combat the rise in consumer price indices, which was largely driven by exchange rate depreciation and rising commodity prices.

“Directors support the current (posture) of tightening monetary policy to face rising inflation and keep inflation expectations well anchored,” pointed out the IMF in the document.

The IMF forecasts that the IPCA will rise by 5.8% this year, fall to 3.7% in 2022 and fall slightly to 3.3% in 2023. Between 2024 and 2026, the multilateral institution predicts that the indicator will present a rate of 3 % in these three years.

The Fund highlights that, in relation to BC decisions on interest rates, “due to uncertainty regarding the (economic) scenario, policies would need to continue to rely on data, complemented by proactive communication and clear forward guidance.”

The Fund’s directors pointed out that the BC’s commitment to a flexible exchange rate and “limiting interventions to contain disordered market conditions” is welcome.

According to IMF directors, the “banking system has been resilient and supported the recovery” in the level of activity amidst the covid-19 pandemic. “They agreed that the gradual withdrawal of crisis-related financial support is appropriate and endorse the authorities’ efforts to broaden financial inclusion and promote competition in the banking system.”

IMF directors also welcomed initiatives by authorities in Brazil to “adopt activities to respond to climate risks” and stressed that many of them encourage close collaboration between them and Fund staff members to “analyze climate risks in macroeconomic assessments and of financial stability”.

Unemployment must continue in 2 digits until 2025

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) assesses that Brazil will have a high unemployment rate, above double digits, by 2025. Only from 2026 will it reduce to single digits, when it will reach 9.8%.

“The labor market is lagging behind in relation to the recovery of production and the unemployment rate is high, especially among young people, women and Afro-Brazilians”, highlighted the IMF, in the document that deals with the conclusion of its executive council’s consultations with the country. .

The Fund emphasizes that the issue of unemployment is one of the country’s main challenges, which occur especially in a context marked by exchange rate depreciation and increase in international commodity prices that raised inflation and expectations for price indices, even if they still exist. a product gap.

The IMF estimates that the unemployment rate will rise from 13.5% in 2020 to 13.7% this year. As of 2022, the indicator should register a reduction, from 12.9% to 11.7% in 2023. In the following year, it will reach 10.9% and will still be in double digits in 2025, when it will reach 10.2%. In 2026, the rate will remain at 9.8%.

“Emergency cash transfers will be ended and, in the absence of permanent strengthening of the social protection network, poverty and inequality could become more acute”, emphasizes the IMF.