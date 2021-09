The Fund’s executive directors also commended Brazilian authorities for their decisive policy response to the impacts of the pandemic, significantly reducing the severity of the 2020 recession.| Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

An annual report released on Wednesday (22) by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) points out that the performance of the Brazilian economy has been better than expected, in part motivated by the strong political response of the authorities to the pandemic. The conclusion was disclosed in Article IV of 2021.

According to the document prepared by the financial organization, the Brazilian GDP recovered its pre-pandemic level in 2021 and the economic rhythm remains favorable, supported by the expansion and robust growth of credit to the private sector. “Real GDP is projected to grow 5.3% in 2021. An improving job market and high levels of household savings will support consumption and, as vaccinations continue, the pent-up demand for personal services will grow. Depleted stocks will be rebuilt and rising commodity prices will support new investments,” says the report.

The IMF analysis also brings a forecast of a fall for inflation and public debt. “Inflation is expected to fall steadily from recent peaks towards the midpoint of the target range until the end of 2022. After jumping to 99% of GDP in 2020, public debt is expected to drop dramatically to 92% of GDP in 2021 and remain around that level in the medium term. Uncertainty about the outlook is exceptionally high, but risks to growth are seen as broadly balanced.”

The Fund’s executive directors also commended Brazilian authorities for their decisive policy response to the impacts of the pandemic, significantly reducing the severity of the 2020 recession and alleviating its effects on the most vulnerable, while preparing for a strong recovery in 2021 , citing the reforms brought to Congress. “The directors welcomed the push for institutional reforms, despite the pandemic, to create the foundations for a more competitive economy. More political efforts are needed to bolster market confidence, foster private sector-led investment and strengthen medium-term prospects.”