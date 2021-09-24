IML report points out that the death of actor Luiz Carlos de Araújo was accidental

A report carried out by the Legal Medical Institute (IML) pointed out that the death of actor Luiz Carlos de Araújo, who was found dead inside his apartment in downtown São Paulo with a bag over his head, was accidental.

According to the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP), friends of the actor found it strange that he did not respond to messages on his cell phone for days. They then went to the artist’s house and, as they approached the apartment door, they smelled a strong odor.

The actor’s friends then called the Military Police and, after the police arrived, they entered the apartment, where they found the body of Luiz Carlos de Araújo, who had his head in a black bag, on September 11th.

Report points out use of alcohol and cocaine

THE CNN heard investigators from the Civil Police of São Paulo and had access to details of the autopsy report.

According to the report, “no signs of external or internal cervical constriction were observed, even after careful dissection of the victim’s neck.”

Police said the actor had used the black bag for a practice known as re-breathing, used to alleviate rapid, uncontrolled breathing in anxiety situations.

The practice – which generates an increase in the carbon dioxide content and a decrease in the oxygen content – can have as a complication the confinement asphyxia, when there is a change of breathable air for non-breathable air, according to the report.

Also according to the IML report, asphyxia was associated with the consumption of antidepressants, cocaine and alcohol, which caused the actor to lose consciousness and accidentally die.

Among other works, Luiz Carlos de Araújo was known for having acted in the soap opera Angel’s face, from SBT.