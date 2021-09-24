In 2021, Ministry of Citizenship blocked emergency aid for 1.7 million people

× Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Throughout 2021, the Ministry of Citizenship blocked preventively the emergency aid of 1.7 million people across the country. According to the folder, the suspension of payment followed a recommendation of the Federal Comptroller General (CGU).

The data were passed on to the senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE) in a request for information made to the federal government, after the congressman received accusations that families were not having access to the benefit, although were entitled to it.

Only in São Paulo, 349 thousand families had access to emergency assistance blocked; in Minas Gerais, the interruption in payment reached 171,000 families and in Rio de Janeiro, 144 thousand.

Of these 1.7 million blocked benefits, 158 thousand were related to single parent families. Also according to the ministry, of the 1.7 million benefits blocked preventively, 269,000 have already been restored.

“The blocks are carried out based on the Audit Reports sent by the Comptroller General of the Union, where the evidence of non-compliance with the eligibility rules for emergency aid were listed”, informed in a technical note the Ministry of Citizenship.

“The reports are presented to the Emergency Aid Committee (COGAE), which deliberates on the preventive blockade and requests Dataprev to evaluate the findings to confirm or not the appointment. Based on the assessment carried out by Dataprev, COGAE decides for the definitive release or cancellation of the benefit.”