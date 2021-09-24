In celebration of Ice Cream Day, learn 5 deliciously cold recipes

This Thursday (23), is celebrated the Ice Cream Day, this delicious food ideal for hot days. How about celebrating the date and making an ice cream in the comfort of your home? Mango sorbet and tangerine ice cream will surprise you, as they are not only nutritious but also extremely tasty. See the step-by-step steps given by the Oba Hortifruti nutritionist, Renata Guirau:
MANGO SORBET RECIPE
- 2 chopped and frozen ripe palmer mangoes
- 4 medium passion fruit
- 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
- 1 cup of sugar tea
- ½ cup of water
- Blend all ingredients in food processor or blender.
- Place in a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and put in the freezer.
- Every 20 minutes, it is necessary to remove the dough from the freezer, beat in the processor or mixer for another 2 or 3 minutes and return the dough to the freezer again, for about 2 hours.
MEXERICA ICE CREAM RECIPE
- 8 chopped and seedless tangerines
- 1 cup of sugar tea
- ½ cup of water
- 1 cup of lemon juice coffee
- 2 egg whites
- Beat the tangerines, sugar, water and lemon juice in a blender.
- In an electric mixer, beat the egg whites in snow.
- Add the contents of the blender to the mixer and blend again, just so the two contents mix.
- Place in a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and put in the freezer.
- Every 20 minutes, it is necessary to remove the dough from the freezer, beat in the processor or mixer for another 2 or 3 minutes and return the dough to the freezer again, for about 2 hours.
If you are looking for ice cream with even more unusual flavors, the following recipes will be perfect for you. Check out three other unmissable steps, given by Nestlé:
CORN ICE CREAM RECIPE
- 1 can or box of condensed milk 395 g
- 1 same measure (from the can) of milk
- 1 can of sour cream
- 1 can of drained green corn 200 g
- In a blender, blend all ingredients.
- Pass through a sieve and place in a container.
- Freeze, covered with plastic wrap, for about 4 hours. Remove from freezer and blend again in a blender.
- Return to freezer for about 4 hours or until set.
- Serve.
PERHAUS ICE CREAM RECIPE
- 6 persimmons
- 1 can or box of condensed milk 395g
- 1 can of sour cream
- 1 scoop (can) of whole liquid milk
- chopped persimmon to decorate
- In a blender, beat the persimmons with the condensed milk, the cream and the liquid milk.
- Pour into a refractory container and freeze for about 2 hours.
- Remove and blend again in a blender.
- Put it on the freezer until it gets solid. Serve with pieces of persimmon.
HOT-COLD ICE CREAM RECIPE
- 6 scoops of cream ice cream
- 2 cups (tea) of milk flour
- 3 slightly beaten egg whites
- Pass the ice cream balls one by one, as you go, in a little milk flour, wrapping them well.
- Place on a baking sheet and freeze for at least 2 hours.
- Take it out of the freezer and pass each ball in a little of the whipped whites and then a little more of the milk flour. Freeze for another 2 hours.
- Take it out of the freezer and once again pass the balls in the egg whites and milk flour and freeze for another 2 hours.
- Put oil in a pan, bring to high heat and let it get very hot.
- Add frozen balls and fry quickly. With a slotted spoon, remove the oil and let it drain on absorbent paper.
- If you want, drizzle with chocolate coating, decorate with petit-four and serve.