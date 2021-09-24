In Rome, Wild Boar Invasion Become Debate in Campaign for City Hall | World

The presence of wild boar in the streets of some neighborhoods in Rome, Italy, became a campaign theme for the election of the city’s mayor.

Animals have started to appear frequently in recent years, attracted by the city’s garbage.

Rosa Carletti, a resident of Rome, said the wild boars went after her once when she went to dump garbage.

A video released on Wednesday shows wild boars walking in the city of Rome with cubs, passing cars and pedestrians.

The city’s mayor, Virginia Raggi, of the 5 Star Movement party, is running for re-election in October. She tried to blame her opponents for the wild boar presence: in early September, she filed a lawsuit against the Lazio region, which is ruled by the Democratic Party, and which would not have contained the wild boar.

Lazio’s government has denied the allegations and said animal care in the area outside Rome is something the city must address.

Roberto Gualtieri, from the Democratic Party, said the process was a joke, and said the current administration was incompetent.

In May, six boars attacked a woman in a Rome parking lot — she had to leave her grocery shopping and run. In October 2020, some Romans were outraged by police, who killed a wild boar with six cubs in a playground near the Vatican.

VIDEO: Boar for Japan’s Highway Transit