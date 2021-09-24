In the Netherlands, a 12-year-old boy wins in court the right to be vaccinated against Covid-19, despite the father being against

RIO — A judge in the Netherlands allowed a 12-year-old boy to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, despite his father’s opposition to immunization. According to local media, the boy wanted to get vaccinated to reduce the risks when he visited his grandmother, who is facing lung cancer. Because his request was not granted at home, the boy took the case to court. The decision in favor of the boy was taken by the District Court in Groningen on Thursday.

The Netherlands has released vaccination against Covid-19 for teenagers from 12 to 17 years old, but they would have to have the authorization of their guardians to receive the immunizing agent. In the case of the boy who wanted to visit his grandmother, his mother was in favor, but his father was against. They are divorced.

The father argued that vaccines “are in the testing phase” and feared “great risks to the reproductive organs in the long term”. In the court decision, magistrate Bart Tromp refuted this statement, saying that there is no scientific basis to justify such a position. In the court order, the boy had explained that he wanted to be vaccinated against Covid-9 to decrease the chances of being infected, as well as the risks of transmitting the disease to others. The judge then ordered the boy to receive the vaccine “soon” because his interests were more important, considering his grandmother suffers from “metastatic lung cancer and is in the final stages of life”.

Data from Johns Hopkins University, USA, show that the coronavirus has infected more than 2 million people in the Netherlands, killing 18,528.