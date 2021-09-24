In the race for the conviction, Carluxo passes ahead of the brothers – 09/23/2021

Four of President Jair Bolsonaro’s sons have long been involved in a colorful competition. Whether by cracking, disseminating fake news, encouraging undemocratic acts or influence peddling, the boys are in the crosshairs of the Judiciary and the Public Ministry. Depending on the moment, one seems closer to doom than the other.

The first to stand out was senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), who shortly before his father assumed the presidency came out in the news because of the accusation of heading a large crack scheme in the Legislative Assembly of Rio, when he was a deputy. Afterwards, Rio councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos), Carluxo, was highlighted as possibly responsible for the bombing of fake news that the PocketNarist networks committed before and after the presidential election.

Another who pontificated was federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), also for accusations of fake news and organization of anti-democratic acts that took place in Brasília. The latest to join the select group of police investigations was Jair Renan, investigated for influence peddling by the Federal Police, as he allegedly used his presidential son status to present companies to the government.

In the last few days, however, in this dispute that seemed convoluted, Carluxo won the lead.

The Public Ministry of Rio and the Justice gathered a series of information that put the 02 son in a complicated situation. To know:

– The homes of four phantom employees in the office of Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro are registered at the address of a home of President Jair Bolsonaro, in Barra da Tijuca. This is what appears in the register of the Federal Revenue and of the City Council of Rio, for sending fiscal and administrative correspondence.

– The MP filed a complaint according to which eight employees of Carluxo’s office worked in private companies at the same time they were assigned to positions as advisors at the Rio de Janeiro City Council.

– Prosecutors point out that the testimonies of four former employees of Carlos’ office on the accusation of cracking in his office were combined on the eve of the hearings, in November 2019, as reported by O Globo.

A new embarrassment surfaced today, in an article signed by journalist Juliana Dal Piva, columnist for UOL. She informs that Judge Marcello Rubioli, of the 1st Specialized Criminal Court of the TJ-RJ (Rio Court of Justice), when authorizing the breach of bank and tax secrecy of the councilor, mentioned “round evidence of criminal activity under an organized regime” and that “Carlos Nantes [Bolsonaro] is directly cited as the head of the organization.”

Due to the speed that the MP’s investigation assumed and the force of the evidence, Carluxo now seems closer to the procedural finish line.

For a president who bragged at the UN for being so attached to his family (and what a family!), the situation is not easy.

An eventual condemnation of 02 would represent perhaps the worst blow for Jair Bolsonaro, as the emotional bond between the two seems to be stronger.

Looking at the latest developments, good advice for Jair would be: keep your heart in order.

Of course Flávio, Eduardo and Jair Renan have all the conditions to overtake in the final stretch. But Carluxo now seems much closer to the finish.