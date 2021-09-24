In the Review, Kleber Gladiador recalls Cruzeiro’s defeat in the Libertadores

Kleber Gladiator will be featured on this Friday’s ESPN Review on ESPN Brasil (Photo: ESPN/Disclosure) the guest of



ESPN Review



unheard of this week Klber “Gladiador”, striker who was runner-up in the Libertadores 2009 with Cruzeiro. Presented by Andr Plihal, with the participation of Amoroso, Djalminha and Fbio Luciano, the program will be shown by



ESPN Brazil



this Friday, at 10 pm.

In Resenha, Klber recalls the loss to Estudiantes in the final of the Libertadores 2009, in Minas Gerais. The heavenly team came out ahead, but took the turn and lost the title with a frustrating 2-1 review. “Nobody swallows losing to Libertadores. There’s no way. If we played ten times against the guys, we’d win eight. our team was much better than Estudiantes.

With renowned names such as goalkeeper Fbio, defender Leonardo Silva and midfield players Henrique and Ramires, Klber recalls the superiority that Cruzeiro has reached for the confrontation. “We thought the title was at hand, we got careless, lost focus and ended up scoring.”

Revealed by So Paulo, Klber has made a career playing in several teams in the country and accumulates spells in Coritiba, Grmio, Palmeiras, Vasco and Cruzeiro, in addition to Dnamo Kiev, in Ukraine. Currently, the striker plays for the Austin Bold, of the USL Championship, a tournament that attracts the Star%2b.