In the sights of the Brazilian club, Arboleda refuses the last renewal offer with São Paulo; Club wants to keep the athlete

Defender Arboleda and São Paulo have not yet reached a common denominator for the athlete’s contract renewal. The information was initially published by ‘ge.globe’ and confirmed by TNT Sports report.

According to people close to the athlete who TNT Sports got in touch, the values ​​offered by São Paulo are below the expectations of Arboleda representatives and the player himself.

They allege that Arboleda’s salary is different from what other leaders of the group receive and, therefore, they seek salary appreciation, since shirt 5 has had the same salary since 2018. Currently, he has four years as Tricolor holder paulista, in addition to adding frequent calls for its selection.

Also according to the investigation, another essential factor in the search for a salary increase in the negotiation is the fact that defender Miranda’s salary is at a level much higher than Arboleda’s. Both are starters for Hernán Crespo’s team when they are available.

Currently, Arboleda has the interest of a club in Brazil for 2022, with an undisclosed name. He can sign pre-contract from the beginning of next year. On the São Paulo side, the idea at the club is to keep Arboleda for a longer time, and it has even been showing this interest for a few months and conversations continue to find a balance, according to TNT Sports poll.

Arboleda arrived in São Paulo in June 2017. In total, he has 177 games for Tricolor, leaving his mark in 13 opportunities. This season, there are 28 games with four goals scored. Currently, his contract with the Morumbi team is valid until June 2022.