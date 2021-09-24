In treatment for cancer, Rita Lee announces new music and should become a carnival plot in 2023

In addition to the exhibition opened this Thursday, in São Paulo, Rita Lee is preparing other news, while treating a primary lung tumor. Next in line is the new song “Change”, a partnership between Rita and her husband and composer Roberto de Carvalho and electronic music producer Gui Boratto.
Personal collection:What to expect from Rita Lee’s ‘dream exhibition’ at MIS, in São Paulo
“Change” will be released on Monday, the 27th, and has English lyrics and French chorus. According to João Lee, the couple’s son and curator of the exhibition at MIS, the parents felt a “creative whirlwind” after the reinterpretation project “Classic remix”, led by him, which yielded three albums.
— They wrote the song in January and it already had an electronic feel, so they asked me for someone in the area to finish it. I spoke with Gui Boratto, who is my friend, and he agreed at the time, he didn’t even want to hear the song before — reveals João.
The son even added a little of the mood of “Change”:
— It’s a super current lyric with instrumental that goes through different eras, having a very eighties feel, kind of Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys…
João, who took over the projects from his parents, added that other things are already in development, such as a film and a documentary, and that “they are also thinking about a series”.
Carnival in sight
Known as the Queen of Brazilian Rock, Rita Lee could become samba in the very near future. Who came forward was the carnival artist Chico Spinoza, old creative partner of Rita Lee and set designer of the exhibition at MIS:
— We had already talked about it at the time of the “The Circus” tour, the possibility of having a Rita Lee carnival plot, but now she’s accepting it, she’s giving in. We are all interested in having in 2023 a Rita Lee on the avenue, at Carnival.
With about 30 carnivals under his belt, having been three-time champion in São Paulo with Vai-Vai and champion in Rio with Estácio de Sá (in 1992), Spinoza wants to make that dream come true before resting.
— I’ll be 70 next year and my intention is to stop a little carnival career. And with Rita Lee, ending up in a grand finale with this lifelong friend—plan.
The project is so possible that Rita Lee has already made demands: a staunch defender of the animal cause, the artist does not want feathers, leather or any material of animal origin in the parade, which Spinoza has already “trained” by implementing in the exhibition.