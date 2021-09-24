In treatment for cancer, Rita Lee reappears in a photo and releases new music

In treatment for cancer, she was diagnosed with a primary lung tumor, Rita Lee reappeared in a photo posted by musician Roberto de Carvalho, husband of the singer, on her Instagram profile. It is the 73-year-old artist’s first image since her team issued a statement about the disease at the end of May. At the time, Rita, who appears wearing a cap in the image, would begin the sequence of immuno and radiotherapy treatments.

Read more: Former employee of Nego do Borel reports mistreatment of Duda Reis in Portugal: ‘In front of the team’

Son of Arlindo Cruz vents about the samba player’s addiction to cocaine: ‘My father only did him harm’

This Thursday, Rita Lee and Roberto de Carvalho launched another partnership in the couple’s long and successful history in music. Through social media, they announced “Change” with French lyrics and electronic smacks. The song is a partnership between the two of them with composer and producer Gui Boratto.

Rita Lee and Roberto de Carvalho release new music Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Rita Lee reappears in a photo posted by her husband Photo: reproduction/ instagram

And you want to know? Rita Lee is in them all. Also this Thursday, at the Museum of Image and Sound (MIS), in São Paulo, an exhibition will be inaugurated with the singer’s collection.

“It’s very emotional. There’s a part of this story that I lived with her and there’s another part that wasn’t here yet. So, seeing these clothes, these moments come to life, it’s very emotional. They’re characters, too, from my dreams and imagination. it’s my mother’s life story. And that directly affects my emotion,” says curator João Lee, the artist’s son, about this project.