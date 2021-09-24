In two years, banks and construction companies lost R$196 billion in market value – 09/23/2021 – Marcos de Vasconcellos

While our stock market appears to have recovered from the pandemic’s tumble, banks and construction companies are worth R$196 billion less today than two years ago, in market value.

Of course, from September 2019 until now, there has been a coronavirus pandemic, a global economic shudder and stock exchanges around the world have kissed the canvas. That is why it is not advisable to compare with the same period in 2020.

The issue here is that when we take into account all the companies on the Brazilian stock exchange, the market value today is R$854 billion higher than exactly two years ago.

In case you are wondering, market value is the result of the number of shares in a company multiplied by the price of the shares. It would not be the company’s price if it were incorporated, nor does it have to do with its profit in the period, but it shows how much it is worth “in the eyes of the market”, according to investors’ expectations.

In fact, it is only the market value of the real estate and financial sectors that has fallen when we compare the companies that make up the 21 different sectorial and broad indices used on the Exchange, such as the Ibovespa, which brings together the main companies in the market, the Small Caps Index , with those with smaller capitalization, the IEE, of the electric energy companies.

The numbers were collected by Economatica, which sells market data, and show, in addition to disparities between sectors, the evolution of our stock market. The market value of all B3 companies in September 2012 was R$2.28 trillion. Today, the sum reaches R$4.94 trillion, which represents a 116.6% growth in nine years.

But let’s go back to the title: what does R$196 billion less mean in the case of banks and construction companies?

First, it’s better to separate things: the banks lost R$192 billion. The market value gathered in the index of financial institutions, which was BRL 1.336 trillion in September 2019, went to 980 billion in 2020 and, now, has reached 1.144 trillion. Percentage, it is a drop of 14.3% in two years.

The value of companies operating in the real estate sector (builders and developers that make up the so-called Imob index) went from R$ 87 billion to R$ 80 billion and, now, has reached R$ 83 billion. For them, the drop was almost 4.5% in the period.

Then, it’s good to look at what happens to these two sectors that makes the market more pessimistic about them now than before the pandemic. In the case of real estate, despite the heating up of construction during the pandemic, the increase in interest rates makes it difficult to access credit and, therefore, make the decision to buy a property.

In the case of banks, uncertainties about what goes in and what goes out of a piecemeal tax reform, used as a bargaining chip, and the long tail of the deleterious effect of unemployment on the pandemic reduces their potential to gain market share. Even if the increase in interest rates increases the spread, it is necessary that people want to take credit to charge for it.

And the third point that needs to be highlighted is that the index filter only gives an overview and, sifting through, it is possible to see where the market sees disparities in the current price and in the projected value for that company.

In the case of Bradesco, for example, its BBDC4 shares are currently sold at R$20.70. For Banco BTG Pactual, they have the potential to reach R$ 34. For XP, they reach R$ 26. The shares of the construction company Cyrela (CYRE3), on the other hand, currently traded at R$ 19.40, may reach R$ 37 according to BTG analysis and R$33, according to XP. This, of course, as long as the scenario develops as predicted by the two institutions’ areas of analysis.

Going, as they say, from the macro to the micro, it is easier to see where the possible opportunities are that match your interests.