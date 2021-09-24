In which order to watch films about the case of Suzane von Richthofen? Director has the answer – Film News

Starring Carla Diaz and Leonardo Bittencourt, the two features arrive on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow (24). But which one to start with?

One of the most anticipated Amazon Prime Video releases in September is The Girl Who Killed Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents. Starring Carla Diaz and Leonardo Bittencourt, the films premiere this Friday (24), recreating the shocking case of Suzane von Richthofen. In 2002, together with her boyfriend Daniel Cravinhos, the young woman pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of her parents. More than 18 years later, the crime hits the big screen in two different versions – the first through Daniel’s eyes; the second from Suzane’s perspective.

Since the projects were announced in July 2018, one question seems to intrigue the public: why tell the same story in two parts? O I love cinema he was also curious and decided to resolve the doubt during an interview with the feature’s creative team. For Raphael Montes, who signs the script alongside criminologist Ilana Casoy, there was a need to understand what happened before the murder.

He says he questioned his partner: “‘How did they come to this?’, ‘What relationship did they have with that family?’, ‘Who was he?’, ‘Who was she?’, ‘How did she greet him that day ?'”. Questions that, according to Montes, represent a typically human nuisance. And Ilana replied, “‘I don’t know, I wasn’t there. I just know what he said and what she said.'”

That’s when Montes remembered the French film Bem Me Quer, Mal Me Quer, which uses two different points of view to narrate a troubled romance. Ilana, on the other hand, brought the American series The Affair as a reference, which separately introduces the male and female conceptions of an extramarital relationship. Inspired by such productions, the authors decided to create two dramatic lines, showing what the truth of each one involved is. After all, as Montes points out, “there is no objective truth of the facts”.

He explains that, initially, the two versions would be brought together in a single script. Until director Mauricio Eça and producers Gabriel Gurman and Marcelo Braga proposed the division: “‘Why don’t we innovate making two films so that the experience is even more complete? We are not saying that one is worse and the other better. versions, and the public decides.'”

IS THERE A RIGHT ORDER TO WATCH THE MOVIES?





According to Eça, it is recommended to start with The Boy Who Killed My Parents and then A girl who killed her parents. “I’ve watched in every possible order, and Raphael [Montes] agree with me that this might be the best. But it can work the other way too”, evaluates the director.

Still, he insists there is no exact sequence. “You have to watch both films, as they complement each other and bring different views,” he says. “In this puzzle, we thought: ‘Why he [Daniel Cravinhos] don’t you talk about it?’ Perhaps because, in your testimony, this was not as important for your truth as for Suzane’s truth.”

In any case, the double will be available on Prime Video from tomorrow (24). The cast also includes Allan Souza Lima, Leonardo Medeiros and Vera Zimmerman.