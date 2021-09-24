Inflation preview and 4 more themes that can move the Stock Exchange today – 09/24/2021

See at Café com Mercado, from UOL, five issues that may affect the Stock Exchange this Friday (24) and an action to keep an eye on.

1) Inflation preview – This Friday (24) IBGE releases the IPCA-15, which is a preview of the country’s official inflation for the month of September.

Inflation directly interferes in the market and guides the decision on the base interest rate, which can make investors rethink their investment decisions.

The disclosure could move the market today.