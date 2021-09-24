Inflation preview and 4 more themes that can move the Stock Exchange today – 09/24/2021

See at Café com Mercado, from UOL, five issues that may affect the Stock Exchange this Friday (24) and an action to keep an eye on.
1) Inflation preview – This Friday (24) IBGE releases the IPCA-15, which is a preview of the country’s official inflation for the month of September.
Inflation directly interferes in the market and guides the decision on the base interest rate, which can make investors rethink their investment decisions.
The disclosure could move the market today.
2) Electricity bill – This Friday, Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) announces the new tariff flag that will be applied to the energy bill.
At the last meeting, at the end of August, the agency announced the creation of the water scarcity banner, which increased by 50% the value of the banner that was being applied to the electricity bill.
New increases in the energy bill represent more weight on inflation. Therefore, the announcement may move the shares of companies in the sector on the Stock Exchange.
3) Foreign investment – This Friday (24), the Central Bank releases statistics on the external sector.
The data show foreign investments in the country, the size of international reserves and investments abroad.
As foreign capital has a large influence on investors’ decision-making, the market may respond to the release of this data today.
4) US Economy – The president of the American Central Bank, Jerome Powell, will make a speech this Friday (24) to talk about the prospects for the country’s economic recovery.
The speech can move the market, as, in addition to providing an idea of the state of the US economy, it can also contain tips on where the country’s interest rate is going.
5) Consumer Survey – In Brazil, FGV publishes the Consumer Survey, which brings consumer expectations regarding the Brazilian economy.
As confidence in the economy is a decisive factor for consumption, the data can affect the market, and move stocks of products and services companies.
Keep an eye
Today’s Keep an Eye comes from the analysis house Recomenda Ações, which brings B3 (B3SA3), the Brazilian Stock Exchange.
The company had its headquarters occupied by members of the MTST on Thursday (23), and the event caused a drop of 2.39% in the price of shares of B3.
According to analysts at the house, the event should not affect the company’s fundamentals and, therefore, this is a good opportunity to buy the “cheaper” shares of B3.
The Café com Mercado program is presented by the founder and president of Atom SA, Carol Paiffer.
Discover the resources of the financial guidance service on UOL’s Investments page, for those who want to invest better.
Join the UOL Investimentos group and receive investment news on WhatsApp.
Do you have any questions or suggestions? Talk to us: [email protected]