Influencer breaks the silence and talks about the expulsion he took from Xand Avião

creamy, as he is known on social networks, broke the silence and spoke on his Instagram profile after the episode with Xand Airplane. At the time, the digital influencer was kicked off stage by the singer during an event. About the scene, the boy said:

“You people who are worried asking how I’m doing, it’s okay. Everything is 100%. Mentality, mental, psychological again 100% unaffected. There’s nothing wrong. Nothing happened. I’m used to it already. I’ve been through this a lot in my life, so I’m used to it. So these things don’t even affect me anymore. Everything is fine, don’t worry.”

For those who didn’t follow, some artists got together this week for the launch of a forró and piseiro event. At the meeting, some influencers were present, including O Cremosinho.

The boy took the stage and tried to sing alongside the other artists. In a video that circulates on the web, Xand appears asking for the sound to be turned down, criticizes the comedian’s performance, and then takes him off the stage.

“Tomorrow, pretending, you’re going to the Safadão concert, are you going to do the same thing? you have other attributes“, shot the famous. Cremosinho, then, even posted a hint on Instagram: “Each one offers what is in the heart, in mine there is only love, humility and peace!”. Not satisfied, he even posted a photo with Wesley Safadão and shot: “follow the leader“.

Seeing the video’s repercussions on the internet, Xand posted an apology to the content creator. In Instagram Stories, the artist wrote:

“Yesterday was a very special day for me. A project we’ve been working on for months got off the ground and in the midst of so much joy, I need to make an apology. During the party, Cremosinho entered the stage and I played a joke that, watching the videos today, sounded rude to me”.

“I was sad seeing the images and I can put myself in his place to understand that I was wrong. For that, I apologize to him and to everyone who rightly pulled my ear by the wobble. Sorry, friend. Xand“he concluded.

Even after the apology, some netizens still didn’t believe in the artist’s words. “In the face it was advice“, said one. “Oh, how lazy is this man“, set off another. “The apologies from before have been much more rehearsed“, noted a third.