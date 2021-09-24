Interest would have to go to 13% and GDP to zero for inflation to return to target, says economist

For inflation, currently in the 10% range, to quickly return to below 4%, the Central Bank would have to raise interest rates to more than 10% this year and the country would have to grow even less than it already is. expected for next year, bordering on or even falling into recession.

According to estimates made by economist Livio Ribeiro, associate researcher at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre-FGV), Selic, currently at 6.25%, would have to jump to 13% by December for BC managed to accomplish the task of putting inflation back on target of 3.5% by the end of 2022.

Interest of 13% now, in turn, would have an even more recessive effect on economic growth in the months ahead. As a result, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 2022 – which is already seeing projections dwindle to close to 1% – would hopefully stay at zero.

“Next year’s growth would be something around zero, and it could even be negative”, said Ribeiro.

In other words, it would be necessary to completely freeze the economy and people’s income so that prices could fall again in such a long time horizon.

The economist’s accounts replicate the statistical model of projections used by the Central Bank to estimate the country’s ideal interest rate and make its decisions in relation to it.

Biggest increase in two decades

The BC’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) confirmed on Wednesday (22) the fifth consecutive increase in the Selic, to 6.25%, and has already informed that, at the next meeting, in October, it should make another increase of 1 point, to 7.25%. It is already the most accelerated cycle of interest rate hikes in the last two decades in the country.

With inflation data giving no relief, economists project that the Selic will still continue to rise in 2021 to 8.25% and, in 2022, it will reach 8.5%, according to the average of market projections compiled weekly by the BC in the Focus Bulletin.

Many banks and analysis houses, however, are already talking about a Selic passing the 9% in the first months of next year, to then stabilize at that level.

Inflation (much) above target

In the 12 months up to August, the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the country’s official inflation indicator, accumulated a 9.7% increase. By the end of the year, according to the Focus Bulletin projections, it should not fall below 8%.

One way or another, they are results above the inflation target for the year, which was a target of 3.75% with a tolerance margin of 1.5 points more or less. In other words, the BC’s function was to keep it between a 2.25% floor and a 5.25% ceiling.

For 2022, the target center is 3.5%, with a tolerance between 2% and 5%. Given the high levels now and the various price shocks that still persist, not even next year will inflation reach the target of the target: the projections collected by the Focus Bulletin now indicate the IPCA at 4.1% until the end of 2022.

“A Selic of 9% to 9.5% in the first quarter of next year can take inflation to the center of the target in 2023, but not in 2022”, said Ribeiro. “If the BC really wanted to bring inflation to the target in 2022, it had to put the Selic at 13%, and still in 2021.”

‘Sacrifice fee’

The Selic is the interest rate that serves as the floor for all fixed income loans and investments in the country. It is the BC’s main tool to fulfill its primary function: keeping inflation under control and within the stipulated targets.

When inflation is very high, the Selic rate is increased, which makes credit more expensive, cools consumption, makes the economy lose steam and, finally, drives prices down again.

But if this is the role of the Central Bank, and any interest specialist and the BC itself are capable of replicating the same model and reaching the same conclusions as the FGV researcher, then why is no one seriously talking about a 13% Selic?

The answer, explains Ribeiro, lies in what economists call the “sacrifice rate”: how much the Central Bank and, ultimately, society are willing to lose in growth and jobs in exchange for returning soon to a healthier level of inflation.

“It’s a discussion that is starting to take place now among economists. How much is it worth pulling the brakes on the economy to bring inflation faster to the target,” he said.

“For this to happen next year it is impossible, because the required sacrifice rate is unfeasible, it is not reasonable. That is why we are starting to look at longer horizons, which is to have inflation close to the target again only in 2023.”