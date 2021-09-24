IPCA-15: preview of inflation accelerates to 1.14% in September, the highest rate for the month since the beginning of the Real Plan | Economy

The Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), which is a preview of the country’s official inflation, accelerated from 0.89% in August to 1.14% in September , point out the data released this Friday (24) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

According to the IBGE, “this is the highest result for the month of September since the beginning of the Real Plan, in 1994, when it was 1.63%”, in addition to being the highest rate in the historical series of the indicator since February 2016, when it was 1.42%.

In the year, the index accumulated an increase of 7.02%. Already in the accumulated in 12 months, the indicator surpassed the double digits, standing at 10.05%, almost double the ceiling of the target established by the government for this year’s inflation, which is 5.25%.

According to the IBGE, the result of the month was driven by the transport group, whose monthly variation was double the one registered from July to August, a result influenced by the increase of 3% in average fuel prices, above the 2.02 increase % registered in August.

Of the nine groups surveyed, eight registered price increases – only education had a negative rate in the month, although close to stability.

In addition to the transport group, three others recorded a change higher than the previous month (food and beverages, household items and health and personal care). The other five groups registered a deceleration in the rate compared to August.

See the IPCA-15 result for each of the groups:

Food and beverages: 1.27%

Housing: 1.55%

Articles of residence: 1.23%

Clothing: 0.54%

Transport: 2.22%

Health and personal care: 0.33%

Personal expenses: 0.48%

Education: -0.01%

Communication: 0.02%

Gasoline and energy: the villains of inflation

According to the IBGE, gasoline and electricity were the items that had the greatest individual impacts on the September IPCA-15, of 0.17 percentage points each.

The average price of gasoline rose 2.85% between August and September and accumulated an increase of 33.37% in the year and 39.05% in the last 12 months.

The average price of electricity increased by 3.61% in September, below that recorded in August, which was 5%. In the year, the accumulated increase was 20.27%, while in the last 12 months the accumulated increase was 25.26%.

The IBGE highlighted that in August d the red tariff flag level 2 was in effect, with an increase of R$ 9,492 for every 100 kWh consumed. As of September 1st, the Water Shortage tariff flag started to apply, which adds R$ 14.20 for the same 100 kWh.

High in all regions surveyed

The increase in the IPCA-15 was registered in all 16 regional areas of the country where the IBGE conducts a price survey to calculate the indicator.

Fortaleza registered the lowest rate, influenced by the drop in the prices of tomatoes, meats and pharmaceutical products. The biggest variation was registered in Curitiba, where the rises in gasoline and electricity weighed heavily.

To calculate the IPCA-15, prices were collected between August 14th and September 14th, 2021 and compared with those in effect between July 14th and August 13th. The indicator refers to families with income from 1 to 40 minimum wages

Persistent inflation and above target

The government’s central target for inflation in 2021 is 3.75%, and the tolerance range varies from 2.25% to 5.25%. To achieve it, the Central Bank raises or reduces the economy’s basic interest rate (Selic).

Last Wednesday (22), the monetary entity decided to increase the Selic from 5.25% to 6.25%. It was the fifth consecutive increase in the rate, which reached the highest level since July 2019.