IPCA-15 rises 1.14% and is the highest for September since the Real Plan | Brazil

O Broad National Consumer Price Index -15 (IPCA-15) accelerated 1.14% in September, after rising 0.89% in August, reported this Friday the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The increase of 1.14% is the highest for a month of September since the Real Plan in 1994. In the series for all months, the increase was the highest for this February 2016 (1.42%). In September 2020, the IPCA-15 had a variation of 0.45%.

The result was 0.01 percentage point (pp) above the ceiling of the 33 projections of consulting analysts and financial institutions consulted by the Value Date, of 1.13%, with a floor at 0.90% and median of estimates at 1%.

In the result accumulated in 12 months, the IPCA-15 was 10.05% in September, compared to 9.30% in the number registered until August, also in 12 months. The result was above the estimates of the Value Date, which was 9.9%, and is the highest since February 2016 (10.84%). The inflation target pursued by the Central Bank for 2021 is 3.75%, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points lower or higher.

With an increase of 2.85%, the Gasoline was the main influence for the rise in the IPCA-15 in September, with an impact of 0.17 percentage point in the calculation of the total indicator in September.

Nine of 11 capitals showed the most pressured inflation rate between August and September. There were price accelerations in Curitiba (from 1.18% to 1.58%); Brasília (from 1.05% to 1.45%); Belém (from 0.85% to 1.33%); Porto Alegre (from 1.01% to 1.32%); São Paulo (from 0.96% to 1.13%); Belo Horizonte (from 0.40% to 1.12%); Rio de Janeiro (from 0.67% to 0.96%); Recife (from 0.76% to 0.95%); and Salvador (from 0.85% to 0.895). With slowdowns, Fortaleza (0.86% to 0.68%) and Goiânia (from 1.34% to 0.93%) appeared.

In Curitiba, which had the highest regional rate, the rises in gasoline (5.90%) and electricity (4.92%) in that location weighed heavily. In Fortaleza, with the smallest variation among the 11 locations evaluated, the result was influenced by the drop in the prices of tomatoes (-14.35%), meat (-0.94%) and pharmaceutical products (-0.91% ).

Inflation spread less across the products and services that make up the IPCA-15 in September. The so-called Diffusion Index, which measures the proportion of items that had a price increase in the period, dropped to 68.9% this month, from 73.3% in the previous month, according to calculations by the Value Date considering all items in the basket.

Without food, one of the groups considered more volatile, the indicator also showed less coverage of price increases, from 73.2% to 67.8%.

The IPCA-15 is a preview of the IPCA, calculated based on a typical consumption basket of families with income between one and 40 minimum wages, covering nine metropolitan regions, in addition to Brasília and the municipality of Goiânia. The difference in relation to the IPCA is in the collection period and geographic coverage.