IPCA-15 rises 1.14% in September, the highest for the month since 1994; discharge in 12 months exceeds 10%

SAO PAULO – The Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) increased by 1.14% in September compared to August, after registering a 0.89% increase in August 2021 on a monthly basis. The September high was the highest value for the month since the beginning of the Real Plan, in 1994, when it was 1.63%. The data were released this Friday (24) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In the year, the indicator accumulates high of 7.02%, and in the last 12 months it has already surpassed the double digits (10.05%).

The numbers were above expectations. The consensus projection of economists consulted by Refinitiv was up 1.02% in September compared to August and up 9.93% year-on-year.

Gasoline and electricity were the items that, individually, had the greatest impact on the index, both with 0.17 percentage points (pp). By groups, the main influences came from transport, with a rise of 2.22% and an impact of 0.46 percentage points; food and beverages (1.27% and 0.27 pp); and housing (1.55% and 0.25 pp).

In transport, the rise in fuels (3.00%) was above the one registered in the previous month (2.02%). Gasoline rose 2.85% and accumulates 39.05% in the last 12 months. The other fuels also showed increases: ethanol (4.55%), vehicle gas (2.04%) and diesel oil (1.63%). In the group, there is also the rise in the prices of airline tickets, which rose 28.76% in September, exerting the third biggest impact (0.11 pp) on the month’s IPCA-15.

In food and beverages, food at home accelerated from 1.29% in August to 1.51% in September. Meat prices rose 1.10% and contributed with a 0.03 pp impact. The prices of English potatoes (10.41%), ground coffee (7.80%), chicken pieces (4.70%), fruit (2.81%) and long-life milk (2.01%) also rose ). On the other hand, there was a drop for the eighth consecutive month in rice prices (-1.03%) and for the sixth consecutive month in onion prices (-7.51%).

The housing group was once again pulled by the rise in electricity (3.61%), although it slowed down compared to August (5.0%). Last month, the red flag level 2 was in effect, with an increase of R$ 9,492 for every 100 kWh consumed. As of September 1st, the Water Shortage tariff flag started to apply, which adds R$ 14.20 for the same 100 kWh.

In relation to regional indices, all surveyed areas increased in September. The lowest result was in Fortaleza (0.68%), influenced by the fall in the prices of tomatoes (-14.35%), meat (-0.94%) and pharmaceutical products (-0.91%). The biggest change was registered in Curitiba (1.58%), where the rises in gasoline (5.90%) and electricity (4.92%) weighed.

(with IBGE News Agency)

