iPhones have suffered from reduced chip performance gains between generations, graph shows

every time a new generation of iPhones is released a considerable leap from one model to another is expected, even so that users can more easily justify the purchase of a new cell phone. However, a survey carried out and released by the Creative Strategies consultancy showed that Apple’s smartphone has seen increasingly smaller performance increases compared to the predecessor device.





The company responsible for the report referenced tests on the Geekbench 5 Single Core CPU Score, a score that measures the performance of a single processor core. In the graphic presented it is possible to visualize the orange bars have a crescent, as the new model is always faster than the old one, but this difference has been getting smaller and smaller, as can be seen from the downward trajectory of the orange line.

For comparison purposes, dthe A8 chip of the iPhone 6 from 2014 to A11 of the iPhone 8/X 2017, the performance score rate increased by 192%. Already from the A12 processor of the Xs from 2018 to A15 of the 13 of 2021, the rise was 91%. However, it is worth noting that this slower pace of evolution in performance may not matter so much to most consumers, since there are few obsessed with hardware and benchmarks.





Another point to be considered is the fact that the vast majority of iPhone buyers do not change their device every year. According to Creative Strategies, the most common purchase cycle is between three and four years. In this way, whoever had an iPhone XS and jumped straight to 13 after three years will get nearly double the single-core performance. THE 5 nm lithography is cited as one of the reasons for the small evolution of the A14 to the A15.





The consultancy also highlights that single-core performance comparison does not reflect the device as a whole. Even with a small performance improvement per core, Apple manages to adjust the whole set and deliver better features, like new advanced photo and video capture tools, for example. Do you believe that new hardware should surpass previous generations in all aspects? Leave your opinion in the comments below!