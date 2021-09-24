Isolated with Covid, Queiroga will exchange luxury hotel for cheaper in NY, says Saúde

the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday (21), in New York (USA), he will leave the luxury hotel in which he is staying in quarantine in the city for a lower cost, according to a spokesperson for the folder, this Friday (24th ). The information is from UOL.

According to the ministry, the minister’s permanence costs will not be paid by the Planalto Palace, nor by the ministry itself. And the logistics of the minister’s displacement was not disclosed, but the ministry said that “it will follow all sanitary protocols” adopted in the United States.

Queiroga is staying at the Intercontinental Barclay hotel, and if he stayed until the end of his 14-day isolation, the cost of his stay could range from R$ 84,000 to R$ 140,000.

Also according to UOL, the minister would have to disburse around R$ 50 thousand from his own resources. The rest of the accommodation would be paid by the government through the per diems paid to ministers outside the country.

Queiroga was part of the presidential delegation that was in the city to participate in the 76th General Assembly of the UN (United Nations), in which the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) was responsible for opening the speeches of the G20 leaders, as traditionally happens.

See too

+ Gabby Petito’s body is found, says website; coroner claims it was murder

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Gabriel Medina Institute closes its doors in Maresias

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence