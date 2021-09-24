Giovanna Ewbank does not usually comment on Record programs in everyday life, however, an attitude of Dayane Mello in The Farm 2021 made the blonde have no choice.

A few days ago, people were accused of racism by netizens, when they said that they couldn’t get too much sun so as not to be “brown”, because that closes the doors to work in the fashion world.

Mother of two black children, Giovanna made a point of commenting on the news in question and shooting: “Wow, wanting to throw up… What an inelegant, clueless girl who only talks ****”.

“It is not the first time”, completed, in a tone of indignation. In his speech, Dayane blurted out: “I don’t want to sunbathe anymore, I can’t. You know I can’t get too dark because of my work”.

“It has to be white, because the campaigns don’t want a lot of brunettes. They want a more elegant beauty, rather than a very dark one. Brands sometimes don’t want”, he said further.

On Twitter, an Internet user was outraged to learn that people defended this speech: “The woman literally says that fair skin is more elegant than dark skin and there are still people who juggle to naturalize it”.

Another noticed the intonation of a suspicious voice when he said the word “brunette”: “The way she says ‘brunette’, there are still people who defend”.

There were those who pointed out an inconsistency in Dayane Mello’s point of view:

“Gisele Bündchen has spent her entire career tanned and is simply the greatest supermodel of all time…. Would being tanned be inelegant? So she wouldn’t get a high fashion campaign [alta moda]”.

dayane saying that she doesn’t want to get too much sun because of her work, that the campaigns don’t want a lot of brunettes, they prefer a more elegant beauty pic.twitter.com/7Frl1i8v8J — fer (@titchelx) September 20, 2021

The way she talks brunette , there are still people who defend — Thazuada 💎 (@JustSecondd) September 20, 2021

Gisele Bundchen has spent her entire career tanned and is simply the greatest supermodel of all time…. Would being tanned be inelegant? So she wouldn’t get a high fashion campaign — Adriana’s Renault (@KellyCampea) September 20, 2021

The woman literally says that light skin is more elegant than dark skin and there are still people who juggle to naturalize it… — Lorelai (@Lorelaicomenta) September 20, 2021

she claimed that fashion companies are racist and to make matters worse she was super racist as… holy shit. this one just opens her mouth to talk shit https://t.co/IMmOVJSi4I — barb (@babsluiza) September 21, 2021

He still talks as if his dark skin wasn’t “STYLISH” aff! total rancidity — NANDA /USE LVING🍼🛍 (@NANDAJK8) September 20, 2021

bro this woman is all rotten, I’m not surprised she got the borel, it’s rotten just like it, italy was always right about this one, so much so that it was in more than 10 walls, disgust! — Mozɑrt ×͜× | 🦂 (@mozart_comenta) September 20, 2021

@automatically Her fans will try to justify this line, but she said: “the white color is more elegant”. How do you think the audience will react to lines like that. She was very unhappy in that line! — Cobrathallys97 (@thllysrthur) September 20, 2021