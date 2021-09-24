João Doria announces the return of fans to the stadiums in São Paulo

the governor of São Paulo João Doria announced this Thursday (23) the release of public return to stadiums in São Paulo. From October 4th, 30% of the stands will be able to receive the presence of spectators. The spaces will be released gradually until they reach the maximum capacity.

On October 15th, half (50%) of the seats can be occupied by fans. And finally, on November 1st, 100% of the stands will be released.

Faced with the release of the public in other states, the clubs in São Paulo were feeling harmed, but they did not publicly oppose the restrictions imposed and accepted the previous decisions.

To enter the stadiums, fans will have to present proof of full vaccination (two doses of Coronavac, AstraZeneca or Pfizer or a single dose of Janssen). If you have only one dose, fans must take an antigen test done 24 hours before or PCR with a result obtained 48 hours ago.

The first game to receive public in São Paulo should be between Corinthians and Bahia, scheduled for October 5th. Two days later, São Paulo receives Santos. On October 9, Palmeiras will face Red Bull Bragantino at home. The next day, it will be Santos’ turn to review their fans in the game with Grêmio. All matches are valid for the Brazilian Championship.

See too

+ Gabby Petito’s body is found, says website; coroner claims it was murder

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Gabriel Medina Institute closes its doors in Maresias

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence