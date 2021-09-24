Journalist reveals Diego Alves’ insults to Felipão in Flamengo-Grêmio’s confusion: “Velho gagá”

A backstage story was told by journalist Leonardo Meneghetti during the program Os Donos da Bola-RS, on Rádio Bandeirantes, in the last Thursday night edition. He revealed that he had received information from a person close to coach Felipão that the Flamengo goalkeeper Diego Alves, last Sunday, cursed the Grêmio coach.

Diego, during the first half, exchanged barbs with the center forward Miguel Borja and then received a “gaze” from the Grêmio player after the goal scored. The name-calling to Felipão, according to Meneghetti, would have occurred in the confusion of the break:

“The goalkeeper of Flamengo, Diego Alves, in the middle of that fight at halftime, told Felipão to “eat raw tomatoes” and called him “old gaga”. This goalkeeper was still in diapers and Felipão was winning titles. Felipão has the slip of the 7×1, but not alone. There was a group of boys from an apartment. They made mistakes too, along with Parreira, but Felipão is the greatest coach in RS, along with Abel Braga and Ênio Andrade. This goalkeeper has no right to do that”, declared Meneghetti.

Listen to the report from 42:20:

Felipão, while coach of the Selection for the 2014 World Cup, did not take Diego Alves and opted for other goalkeepers, keeping Júlio César as a starter. At the post-match press conferences, neither Scolari nor Grêmio soccer vice-president Marcos Herrmann spoke in detail about the confusion of the match.

Regarding the friction at half-time, what was most visible on the game’s broadcast cameras was the discussion between Gabigol and Borja – remember how it was here.