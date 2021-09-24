Judah bitter unhappy life and sees Muriel’s marriage go down the drain · TV News

Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) will see his dreamed life crumble in Genesis. Married to Muriel (Rhaisa Batista) and father of three, the Hebrew will have marital problems. Overcome by the guilt of having sold José (Juliano Laham) in the past, the character will sink into drinking, and his absence from home will bring him big problems.

In the scenes planned to air next Monday (27), Record’s biblical novel will have a passage of time. Judah will have formed a family with Muriel, prospered in his business and moved to Chezib.

Despite the financial success, the boy will have obstacles in the marriage. He and Muriel will fight, and their son Er (undisclosed actor) will start to cause problems at home.

“Where are the boys?” Joseph’s brother will ask the woman. “Saddle [ator não divulgado] haven’t woken up yet. Er and Onan [ator não divulgado] so out there playing,” he’ll reply. The character will be worried: “Don’t let them be alone too long. I don’t want another mess with the neighbors.”

The girl will disdain her husband and reply that Er had no intention of harming one of her little friends. Judah will remember that his son hit his friend with a piece of wood: “You rub a lot of hands on these boys’ heads, especially Er. You have to stop that”, he will retort.

frank talk

“And you should be more present, stay with them more. Maybe they weren’t up to so much!” She will regret the moment of explosion, but will confess that she misses her partner and the life the couple led in Adulão. “You worked closer to home. And there weren’t so many… distractions”, she will punctuate nervously.

Judah will know exactly what the woman is referring to and will rush out of the house. The girl will pursue the matter. “Judah, the last thing I want is to upset you. I love you. But we need to resolve…”, he will comment.

“The way you talk, it seems like it’s every day I get distracted,” Judah will reply, upset. The character played by Rhaisa Batista will believe that her husband has a lover: “You’re not happy with me anymore, is that it?”, she will conclude.

The character played by Thiago Rodrigues will reassure her, but he won’t tell the reason for his departures: “I have to go. We’ll talk when I get back. Stop fooling around. You know I love you”, she concluded.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

