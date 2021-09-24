Juju Oliveira gives another vent about facial swelling: “They ruined my face”

posted on 09/23/2021 9:17 PM



In this Wednesday’s video (22/9), Juju gave more details about the swelling on her face – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram/@oliveirajuju358)

The influencer Juju Oliveira went public again to comment on the state of her face after what she indicates was an aesthetic procedure that went wrong. The trans woman also lamented the complaints against her Instagram page and reinforced that she needs help, since her face “is more and more swollen every day”.

Born in Passo Fundo, Rio Grande do Sul, Juju gained popularity on social media after venting about a surgical procedure on her face that drastically changed her appearance in 2017. Earlier this year, Juju asked her followers to help her raise money and undergo silicone removal surgery, but changed his mind.

In August of this year, Juju went public asking for respect and indicated that she was being bullied because of her appearance.

In the video this Wednesday (22/9), Juju lamented that she is receiving alerts from Instagram after exposing comments against her and gave more details about the swelling on her face: “What they did to me was mean. They ruined my face. They put oil in my face. They didn’t do what I asked. I had a pretty face, I tried to make myself prettier and they ended up doing it out of spite. It’s not easy”.

“What I most need right now is surgery. I’m already decided, prepared to operate, to face everything”, he concluded.