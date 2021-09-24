Juliette has professional registration denied by the artists’ union, says column

BBB21 champion Juliette is still exploring her artistic possibilities outside the home. After releasing an EP as a singer, she also thinks about working as an actress, but ended up suffering a setback.

According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from o Dia, Juliette is being considered to participate in the remake of “Pantanal”, on Globo. With that in mind, he even tried to obtain the DRT, a professional registration for performance. The request was initially denied. The president of the Union of Artists, Hugo Gross, explained that the document was not issued due to lack of sufficient work as an actress.

The DRT is only awarded with proof of profession. The team reportedly sent only footage of Juliette doing commercials for companies – she participated in several advertising videos outside the house.

“We cannot release the registration for Juliette because there is not enough work to prove that she is an actress, so there is no professional basis for her to hold a DRT. The document sent by Juliette’s team, in order to prove her work as an actress , there were only images of the singer doing commercials for some stores, after her departure from ‘BBB’”, said Hugo Gross to the columnist.

There is the possibility of receiving authorization to participate in a specific project. For this, it is necessary to pay 20% of the fee to the union. The union president does not know if Globo would demand Juliette’s document to participate in the remake.

Sought, the station denied that the BBB champion will be in the project.