Junior Barranquilla players are caught smelling substance during the match; see the video

Junior Barraquilla beat Atlético Huila by 3-0, last Wednesday (22), in a game valid for the Colombian Championship. However, what drew the most attention, especially on social media, was the celebration of midfielder Fabian Ángel when he entered the match after he replaced Larry Vásquez.

The game broadcast caught the player with a content in their hands and then immediately smelling what appeared to be a substance. Soon after, Fabian passes it on to teammate Willer Ditta, who repeats Ángel’s action.

Coincidence or not, when Ángel entered the match he was 0-0 at the start of the second half. In the remaining time, Junior scored three goals, the last one scored by defender Ditta.

The gesture drew attention and raised questions on social networks about what players would have used. With the repercussions, Fabian used his profile on social media to explain himself.

“I clarify, regarding the video that circulates on the networks: it is a product that serves to open the nostrils and open the lungs to breathe better. ‘The poison’ [risos]. My people, 3 important points. Let’s go, Junior”, published the midfielder.

