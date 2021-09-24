Kena: Bridge of Spirits in review: Game overcomes delays and pleases in test | adventure games

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is the first game from developer Ember Lab, released on September 21, 2021 for PC (via Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5). Announced during the PS5 reveal event in June of last year, the action-adventure game drew attention for its high-quality visuals, reminiscent of animations from the DreamWorks and Pixar studios. However, its successive postponements left fans worried about the state of the game, creating an expectation around the quality of it.

At Sony’s digital store, you can buy the game for R$214 with the right to a free upgrade on the next-generation console. On the PC, it’s a little cheaper, and costs R$ 190. TechAll tested Kena: Bridge of Spirits and you can see in the following lines the positive and negative points of this which is a strong candidate for Game of the Year in 2021.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an engaging action-adventure game produced by Ember Lab for PC, PS4 and PS5

The game puts players in control of Kena, a young spirit guide who follows in her father’s footsteps in the task of appeasing wandering souls who have difficulty making the crossing to the other world.

As a way to improve her skills, Kena ends up in a remote village whose population has mysteriously disappeared. To make matters worse, a negative and corrupt energy infested the place. With the help of small guardian creatures called Rot, Kena must do her best to aid the remaining spirits and investigate the source of the village’s troubles.

The story, one of the game’s central points, is very engaging. Protagonist Kena is also full of personality and her kindness is contagious throughout the plot events. However, some mysteries involving the character herself end up being unanswered and may disappoint the most engaged fans.

In addition, the plot approaches the theme of death with a lot of sensitivity, reminding games like Spiritfarer. It is not uncommon for the eyes to tear up. The cast, full of charismatic characters that instigate curiosity, is also one of the highlights of Kena: Bridge of Spirits and helps to understand a little more of its mythology with each new encounter.

The Rots follow Kena all the time and are essential to overcome puzzles

It’s no exaggeration to say that Kena: Bridge of Spirits is one of the most beautiful games around today. Right on its ad, the game drew attention for its visual style that recalls movies from major animation studios. The feeling that remains is that we are playing a work by Pixar or DreamWorks, for example.

In addition to the character models, which are very expressive, Kena also brings breathtaking scenery. The landscapes, inspired by Japan and Indonesia, are full of vegetation, lakes and mountains, but the player also visits different locations throughout the campaign.

So much beauty is favored by the Photo Mode, which allows you to capture many of the best moments of the journey and even pose with other characters. It’s just a shame that, depending on the movement Kena takes, the captures don’t always have a nice quality.

Subtitled in Brazilian Portuguese, Kena: Bridge of Spirits brings an exciting story

The soundtrack and all the work with the sounds in the game also play their part well in making the experience memorable. The songs feature percussive instruments and flutes, perfectly matching the game’s scenarios and events.

On PS5, the game brings two ways to play: Performance Mode and Loyalty Mode. The first features smoother gameplay at 60 FPS and upscaling to 4K resolution on supported monitors. The second focuses on native 4K resolution, but locks gameplay at 30 FPS.

It is worth mentioning that Ember Lab is formed by a team of 15 people and was founded in 2009 with a focus on animation. The studio has even worked on pieces for famous brands such as Coca-Cola. In 2016, there was a turning point and the studio produced an animated short of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, which went viral and already has more than 11 million views. In the words of the studio, working with games would naturally be the next step.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits brings dynamic and progressive combat system

It’s the gameplay where Kena: Bridge of Spirits really shines. The game follows an action-adventure style with a focus on fast-paced combat and puzzle solving from start to finish. It all starts out very simple, but new mechanics and improvements are constantly and naturally introduced, which makes the experience even more dynamic.

Once the player understands the fundamentals, every combat and interaction becomes very rewarding. Kena starts by performing basic actions like light strike, heavy strike, dodge, defense and parry to stun enemies. Afterwards, she is able to use a bow and arrow and energy bombs, which have multiple uses.

One of the highlights is the possibility of using the little Rot creatures to fight and solve puzzles. Comparisons with Pikmin are unavoidable, although Rots are simpler in practice. As she finds more and more pets, Kena can learn new skills and become more and more powerful. There’s even a modest talent tree for investing points and earning rewards.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits masks reference The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

Another important element in the gameplay is the possibility of using Kena’s own spiritual energy to “pulse”, emitting a light around her. This mechanic serves to resonate through interaction points in the scenario, activating mechanisms and revealing secrets. It’s interesting to note how all these mechanics talk to each other and are very intuitive.

The game is not classified as an “open world”, but allows the player to freely revisit scenarios and discover secrets with the new abilities they find along the way. There are also side tasks that grant rewards, including experience points and unique hats to change the look of the Rots. By dedicating itself to these activities, the game can easily guarantee more than 15 hours in duration.

No game is without its problems and Kena brings some details that can be annoying. The main one concerns the crosshairs system, which plays tricks more than helps. In addition to the difficulty in activating the resource at the desired moment, it is common for the crosshair to be confused with other points of interaction in the scenario, interfering in critical moments of combat.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits feels like playing a Pixar animation with its beautiful visuals

Furthermore, the automatic checkpoint system can be responsible for unpleasant moments, especially in boss battles. This is not necessarily a bug, but rather a design decision on the part of Ember Lab. The main problem lies in the final battle, which is relatively long and does not save progress with each step won by the player. Although the game allows you to manually save at any time, it doesn’t exactly go back to where the player was and this can lead to some frustration.

It is also worth noting that the game has a good localization in Brazilian Portuguese, but some dialogs bring concordance and typing errors. Language support was confirmed less than a week before release, indicating that the studio had to accelerate the pace of implementation.