Kioxia shows PCIe 5.0 SSD performance: 14000 Mbps read speed

Japanese company prototype is 103% faster than PCIe 4.0 models

THE Kioxia, Japanese memory maker and SSDs, today presented the performance of its prototype of SSD busbar fifth generation PCIe. Scheduled for release by the end of the year, the CD7 series presented almost twice the IOPS performance than the previous generation of PCIe.

The reading speed of the prototype of SSDs busbar fifth generation PCI Express it can reach up to 14,000 Mbps, while the writing speed is around 7,000 Mbps. The reading speed represents an increase of 103% when compared to models of PCIe 4.0 of the own Kioxia. The recording grew 67%, as shown in the image below. In the photo of the presentation it is also possible to see the evolution in latency (graphs on the right) and IOPS (center). Read latency was reduced by 77% and write latency by 50%. The IOPS went up 50%, with the random read (random read) increasing 79% and 76% for write.



Source: Reproduction/Weixin

O SDD will come in 2.5-inch EDSFF E3S format with four tracks for the PCIe 5.0. THE Kioxia plans in the future to take the SSD for the format NVMe, while focusing the first versions on audiences of Data Center and Business. You CD7 will have capacities from 1.6TB to 30TB

But… And when it arrives?



As informed in the first paragraph, the SSDs from the series CD7 are expected to be released in the next quarter, between October and December 2021. Intel Alder Lake processors Coming in October, the first with support for the fifth generation of PCI Express, the storage devices of Kioxia for the consumer market will need to wait for the release of CPUs compatible. So it’s probably not until 2022 that the technology will be in “home” PCs. At first, there won’t be as many platforms for the new ones SSDs. This situation will change if the OMG also support PCIe 5th Generation.

