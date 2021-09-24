Kraft Heinz announces agreement to purchase Brazilian food company Hemmer

Kraft Heinz, owner of the Heinz and Quero brands in Brazil, announced this Thursday, 23, that it entered into an agreement to acquire Hemmer, a Brazilian company that produces sauces, condiments and preserves. The announcement is part of the company’s strategy to increase its presence in emerging markets.

The conclusion of this transaction, however, is subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). The transaction amount was not disclosed.

Hemmer is a 106-year-old company headquartered in Blumenau, Santa Catarina.

The performance of the future acquiree is considered to be complementary to that of the purchaser.

Hemmer operates in the medium segment, while the Heinz brand is in the “premium” and Quero, in the economic. Hemmer will also benefit from Kraft Heinz’s distribution network and service model in the country, including the supply channel for bars and restaurants.

Rothschild & Co acts as exclusive financial advisor to Kraft Heinz and Madrona Law as legal advisor for this potential transaction.

Pabst & Hadlich Advogados Associados act as exclusive advisors to the selling shareholders and Hemmer.

TOP 3 analyst in short-term profitability shares its exclusive method on the Stock Exchange

Related