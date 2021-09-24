Kraft Heinz Announces Agreement to Purchase Brazilian Food Company Hemmer

the american giant Kraft Heinz, owner of the brands heinz and I want at the Brazil, announced on Thursday, 23, that it has closed an agreement to acquire the Hemmer, a Brazilian company that produces sauces, condiments and preserves. The announcement is part of the company’s strategy to increase its presence in emerging markets. The conclusion of the deal, however, is subject to the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). The value of the business was not disclosed.

Hemmer is a 106-year-old company headquartered in Blumenau, Santa Catarina. The performance is considered complementary to that of the buyer. The company, which has about 700 employees, had revenues of just over R$ 370 million last year, managing to grow even in the midst of the pandemic. Hemmer operates in the medium price segment, while the Heinz brand is in the “premium” and Quero, in the economic.

Hemmer, now present in 20 thousand points of sale, will also benefit from the distribution network and service model of Kraft Heinz in the country, including the supply channel for bars and restaurants. The company’s portfolio from Santa Catarina includes preserves, sweets and sauces and currently consists of around 300 items – triple the variety it displayed three years ago. Founded by German immigrant Heinrich Hemmer in 1915, the business initially sold the sauerkraut he produced.

In the view of Sérgio Molinari, founder of the Food Consulting consultancy, the purchase of Hemmer is a way for Kraft Heinz to establish itself in the market in the South region, where there is a greater appreciation of regional brands and where the company from Santa Catarina is very strong. By incorporating another brand, the giant also “shields” its participation in categories such as ketchup and mustard, and with a label that has premium characteristics – a rarity among national industries. “My expectation is that the strategy is to maintain the Hemmer brand on the market for at least several years,” he says.

Rothschild & Co acts as exclusive financial advisor to Kraft Heinz, and Madrona Law as legal advisor. Pabst & Hadlich Advogados Associados acted as exclusive advisors to the selling shareholders and Hemmer.