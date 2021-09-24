Kraft Heinz announces the purchase of Santa Catarina’s Hemmer

Food giant did not reveal business value; based in Blumenau, a 106-year-old Brazilian brand is famous for making mustard and ketchup

Kraft Heinz announced this Thursday, 23, the purchase of Brazilian Hemmer, a condiments company best known for its mustard and ketchup. The purchase price was not disclosed and the business still needs to pass the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). In a statement, the food giant stated that the move is part of the expansion of its International Taste Elevation product platform and the expansion of the brand in emerging markets. “This acquisition offers us a valuable opportunity to accelerate our international growth strategy centered on our portfolio of high-quality products that enhance the flavor of foods,” said the company’s international sector president, Rafael Oliveira. “Hemmer is a legendary company in Brazil, with a significant increase in net sales, and will bring a diverse and delicious portfolio of products to Kraft Heinz.”

Headquartered in the United States, Kraft Heinz is one of the leaders in the global market for foods. The conglomerate was founded in 2015 by the mega-investor Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett, in partnership with 3G Capital, of Brazilians Jorge Paulo Lemann — which in July announced the departure of the board of the food group —, Marcel Telles, Carlos Alberto Sicupira, Roberto Thompson and Alex Behring. Hemmer is based in Blumenau, Santa Catarina, and has 106 years of history. The company has become a national reference in the manufacture of mustards, but it also has condiments, olive oil and beverages in its line. “The company’s longevity, unusual in the Brazilian scenario, and its solidity are a consequence of the quality of the products offered to consumers and the commitment and dedication to the work”, informed Kraft Heinz.