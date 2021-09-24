Kraft Heinz closes a deal to buy Brazilian Hemmer, from Santa Catarina

RIO – American Kraft Heinz closed an agreement to buy Hemmer, a Brazilian company of sauces, preserves and condiments. The Santa Catarina, headquartered in Blumenau, expands the multinational’s portfolio, adding even oils and beverages. The transaction, which did not have the value disclosed, depends on the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

Understand: How did Evergrande, the real estate giant that runs from electric car to football team, become a headache for China?

The business combination, explains the statement released to the market on Thursday, is to accelerate the growth of the two companies, due to the complementarity of the business.

In Brazil, Kraft Heinz uses its brand in the premium segment and also maintains Quero — a company from Jundiaí, São Paulo, acquired by the American in 2011 — aimed at the more economical market. The country is among the main international markets of the multi.

Podcasts

To the point The latest analysis on the use of chloroquine against Covid



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Kim Kataguiri: ‘Bolsonaro takes hostage right’



CBN Panorama Vaccine for all teenagers; Covaxin case returns to the CPI; New Revelations about Prevent Senior





“Joining forces with Hemmer offers us a great opportunity to accelerate our international growth strategy centered on Taste Elevation – our portfolio of high-quality, delicious-tasting products that enhance the taste of food,” says Rafael Oliveira, president of Zona Internacional at Kraft Heinz, in a note.

Expansion opportunity

On Hemmer’s side, gains will come with Kraft Heinz’s distribution and service network, which includes a bridge to the foodservice sector (bars, restaurants and snack bars), which is back on track in the wake of vaccination in the country.

Christian Luef, ahead of Hemmer, reaffirms that the acquisition brings an expansion opportunity for the company.

For Cristina Souza, CEO of consultancy Gouvêa Foodservice, the transaction opens perspectives for Kraft Heinz to accelerate growth and evaluate entry into new categories in Brazil:

— Hemmer has a much broader portfolio of high quality products, opening up the opportunity for Kraft Heinz to be able to analyze new categories within its portfolio in Brazil. It is a sign that Santa Catarina bothered the foreigner in terms of market share in some way.

Kraft:Lemann leaves the Board of global food giant Kraft Heinz

She also emphasizes that the acquisition of a local operation teaches the buyer a lot about the market:

— Shortens the learning curve about the market, because the local operator already has a portfolio with a well-developed strategy and knowledge of the local demand profile. On the other hand, there is a great exchange of experiences, because Kraft Heinz can collaborate on other fronts.

Businesses must move forward with the resumption of the foodservice segment, which was heavily impacted by the pandemic. In 2020, the sector’s revenue fell by 30% compared to 2019, to R$ 153 billion, says the consultant.

Cristina states that the estimate is that this year’s result is still lower than the year before the pandemic, but it will return to the level of 2019 or even grow after 2022.

Asked if there will be integration of Hemmer’s production with that of the company, Fernando Rosa, president of Kraft Heinz Brasil, explains that the focus is on generating opportunities for both companies:

— With the experience acquired in the association with Quero, Kraft Heinz learned the importance of the operational independence of the business areas to provide speed of execution, therefore, we will maintain a structure that guarantees agility to the business lines — says the executive.

And until all necessary authorizations for approval of the transaction are obtained, he continues, the two companies will continue to operate independently.

— The idea is to keep the products. With the possible acquisition, we are also evaluating the possibility of entering new categories – he says.

$26 billion in sales

Last year, Kraft Heinz reached US$ 26.18 billion in sales. The company, one of the five largest food and beverage companies globally, was born in 2015, when Brazilian Jorge Paulo Lemann (from 3G Capital) and Warren Buffett, from Berkshire Hathaway, merged Heinz with Kraft Foods.

In March of this year, Lemann left the Board of Directors of Kraft Heinz. In more than five years of operation, the company took a fall in value. Recently, according to Bloomberg, it sold several brands that were subject to commodity price fluctuations.

The company has been improving the result. In the first half of this year, sales rose 1.6%, compared to the same period in 2020, reaching US$ 12.8 billion. In the international market there was an increase of 7.7%. In the middle of the year, Kraft Heinz announced the acquisition of Assan Foods, a Turkish sauces company, which was already a certified manufacturer and partner of the American multinational.