Laura Keller catches Jorge Sousa in a bikini post after separation

Laura Keller used social media this Thursday (23) and shared a print where she ‘caught’ her ex-husband, Jorge Sousa, viewing your Stories from Instagram. She, who has been separated from her manager since the end of last year, had shared videos only in a bikini.

At the time, the DJ and digital influencer chose a duct tape bikini, and went through a tanning process. In a good mood, she took a print and published it with the caption: “Look who’s watching my stories (laughs)”, he said.

Former participant of the Island Record, Laura Keller was the third placed in the reality show, and consequently the last exiled in the middle of the semifinal in the dispute with Dinei, Valesca Popozuda, Pyong Lee and Any Borges for the prize of R$ 500 thousand. In the program, she even kissed Argentine Antonela Avellaneda.

Separation

In an interview given to Quem magazine, Laura Keller opened up about her separation from Jorge Sousa, with whom she has 1-year-old son Jorge Emanuel. “It was very difficult. I hit rock bottom and came back. I did a lot of therapy. I left my relationship humiliated, fragile and confused. My son was only 3 months old, my hormones were inside out”, remembered.

